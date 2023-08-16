Crypto Whales are to meet at Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

Dubai, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influential figures such as heads of global funds, government officials, investors, business owners, and promising startups come together in Dubai to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3 at the 11th International Blockchain Life Forum on October 24-25 in Dubai, Festival Arena.



The event remains a meeting point for Crypto Whales, attracting over 7,000 visitors from 120 countries. Attendees can look forward to informative sessions led by leaders in the crypto industry, an innovative expo featuring 100 companies, and amazing networking with key decision-makers. Over 80 speakers are going to share their analytics and world-changing ideas.



Among them:



H.E. Justin Sun (Founder of TRON)

Alexander Chehade (General Manager at MENA, Binance)

Fred Thiel (Chairman and CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings)

Sergei Khitrov (Founder of Jets.Capital and Listing.Help)

Xinxi Wang (Co-Founder and Director of Litecoin Foundation)

Carl Runefelt (Crypto Entrepreneur, Founder of CryptoJobs.com)

Chris MMCrypto (Cryptotrader, Founder of MMCrypto)

Tone Vays (Trader, Economic Trends Expert, and Analyst, ex-VP at JP Morgan Chase)

Dr. Sameer Al Ansari (CEO of Ras Al Khaimah DAO and ICC, UAE Government)



