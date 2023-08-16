Mullen Announces Debut of the Ultra-High-Performance FIVE RS Demonstrator

The Mullen FIVE RS EV Sport Crossover, featuring a top speed of over 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds, will be highlighted on the upcoming “Strikingly Different” EV tour kicking off on Aug. 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas

BREA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces the debut of the ultra-high-performance Mullen FIVE RS EV Crossover. The RS will be featured on the upcoming “Strikingly Different” EV tour kicking off on Aug. 20, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

The Mullen FIVE RS is an ultra-high-performance EV featuring a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. Equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower, the vehicle has a performance-oriented suspension and massive 325/35R21 front and rear tires. Specifically developed brakes provide quick stopping for the RS, which is fully race prepped to allow occupants to experience max-performance potential.

“I want to encourage shareholders to continue sharing thoughts and opinions with Mullen, and remember we are working together to achieve great things, including pushing the boundaries of EV performance and electrifying the world,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Due to the high-powered capabilities of the FIVE RS, consumers will not be allowed to test drive the vehicle directly. Instead, Mullen will offer consumers the opportunity to ride in the Mullen FIVE RS alongside a professional race car driver, providing an up-close and personal experience in one of the fastest vehicles available globally.

Mullen will offer “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE RS in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test drive tour. More details on the upcoming tour can be accessed here .

