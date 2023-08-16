Snail, Inc. Announces Early Access Launch of Survivor Mercs, Developed by Wolpertinger Games

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced Wolpertinger Games, a newly contracted independent studio, aims to launch the early access of Survivor Mercs on Thursday September 14th, 2023, on Steam and Steam Deck. This launch marks a major progression in the collaborative journey between Snail and Wolpertinger Games since the recent partnership announcement.



Survivor Mercs is a rogue-lite action game that blends the bullet-heaven and extraction shooter genre for a challenging single-player experience where no two gameplay runs are alike. Players assume the role of the Commander of an elite Mercs squad, battling against a formidable mega-corporation's private robot army on procedurally generated battlefields. The game offers an engaging combination of strategy, tactics, action and adventure, coupled with the opportunity to build your squad from a diverse roster of Mercs, each with individual skill trees and weapon configurations. Furthermore, the procedurally generated maps of Survivor Mercs present different mission parameters and unique bosses, ensuring unpredictability and excitement in every operation.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, “Following our recent strategic partnership announcement with Wolpertinger Games, we are delighted to present the early access launch of Survivor Mercs. We aim to leverage our resources and expertise to assist Wolpertinger Games in publishing and promoting this high - quality indie game, ensuring players enjoy a seamless early access launch experience. As we move forward, we will continue fostering such partnerships, supporting indie studios, and delivering captivating gaming experiences to our global audience.”

Survivor Mercs can be wish-listed now and purchased later upon launch on Steam store at https://store.steampowered.com/app/2141520/Survivor_Mercs/.

