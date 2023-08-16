Bitcoin Depot Earns Ranking on 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced, it was recognized for the fourth year in a row by Inc. as one of the fastest growing private companies in America at number 697 on the prestigious Inc 5000 list.



The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“We’re honored and gratified to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a fourth year in a row,” said Bitcoin Depot CEO Brandon Mintz. “Our placement speaks to the incredible growth Bitcoin Depot saw in 2022 and signals an exciting future for us as a publicly traded company. In the last year, we weathered a tumultuous crypto market, successfully closed our business combination, rang the Nasdaq opening bell, and expanded our services into additional markets through significant retail partnerships. As we continue our mission of bringing crypto to the masses, we look forward to servicing our new and returning customers with the steadfast innovation and commitment they’ve counted on us for since day one.”

The Inc 5000 inclusion comes shortly after Bitcoin Depot closed its business combination with GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp and associated listing of Bitcoin Depot’s common stock and warrants on NASDAQ under the symbols “BTM” and “BTMWW”, respectively, which occurred on July 3, 2023.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. Editor-In-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

More information on Bitcoin Depot's ranking, including Inc.’s company profile for Bitcoin Depot, can be found here: https://www.inc.com/profile/bitcoin-depot. To learn more about Bitcoin Depot or to find a full list of BTM locations, visit its website.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to Bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through its BDCheckout product. Bitcoin Depot has the largest market share in North America with approximately 6,400 kiosk locations as of June 30, 2023. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

