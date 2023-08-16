Canada Company Tops One Million Dollars in Scholarships Awarded to Children of Those who Died Serving in the Canadian Armed Forces

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2007, Canada Company, a non-partisan charity devoted to supporting Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and their families, has been providing scholarships to the children of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.



This year, Canada Company is pleased to announce it has exceeded $1 million dollars in scholarships awarded to the children of our fallen.

Since 2007, a total of 245 scholarships have been presented to 83 post-secondary and post-graduate students from 50 military families totaling $1,031,000.

"Canada Company is very proud to have exceeded the million-dollar milestone, but we're a million times more proud of our scholarship recipients and their resilience in the face of tragedy," said Blake C. Goldring, Founder & Chair of Canada Company and Executive Chairman at AGF Management Limited. "Each has, in their own way, already turned tragedy to triumph and we're honoured to help support them as they pursue their studies and continue making their lost loved ones proud."

The 16th annual Canada Company Scholarship Presentation Ceremony takes place on Thursday, August 17 at 11:00 am ET at The National Club in Toronto.

The event will feature appearances from special guests, including:

The Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell , Lieutenant Governor of Ontario

, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Lieutenant-General Eric Kenny , Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force

, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force Adam Beach , award-winning Canadian actor

, award-winning Canadian actor Blake C. Goldring , Founder and Chair of Canada Company and Executive Chairman at AGF Management Limited

, Founder and Chair of Canada Company and Executive Chairman at AGF Management Limited A number of 2023 Canada Company Scholarship recipients and their families



Please note: Interview opportunities with Blake Goldring and the following recipients will be available following the event:

Charlene Hatcher (Kingston, NS) studying Journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University

studying Journalism at Toronto Metropolitan University Kayla Williams (New Maryland, NB) studying Biology at Saint Mary’s University

This year’s scholarship recipients hail from communities across Canada, including:

Courtice, ON

Edmonton, AB

Halifax, NS

Kingston, NS

London, ON

Moncton, NB

Montreal, QC

New Maryland, NB

Orleans, ON

Paradise, NL

Pembroke, ON

Saskatoon, SK

Sudbury, ON

Sylvan Lake, AB

Toronto, ON

Winnipeg, MB

Bellingham, WA USA



Over the years, the Canada Company Scholarship Program has expanded beyond those who served in the Afghanistan mission to support the children of our men and women in uniform who lost their lives:

On other missions;

In training-related activities; and

As a result of injuries related to PTSD.



“We’re proud of how much the Canada Company Scholarship Program has grown and evolved over the years to better support the children of our fallen,” Goldring added. “Of course, Canada Company’s support for our military members, veterans and their families extends far beyond our scholarship program. For more information on all our programs and initiatives, visit canadacompany.ca.”

About Canada Company

Founded in 2006 by Canadian businessman Blake C. Goldring, C.M., M.S.M., CD, Canada Company is a non-partisan charity devoted to supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, leaders, veterans, and their families. As an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public, we build meaningful connections to increase awareness and knowledge of the CAF’s impact and value to all of Canada.

Canada Company’s mission is to support CAF members and their families through our expansive network of Canadian community and business leaders. Our focus, work, and initiatives are guided by the following three pillars:

Raising Awareness – We serve by helping the Canadian public understand and appreciate the CAF’s service to our country.

Championing Education – We serve by educating civilians and business leaders about military matters and providing financial assistance.

Prioritizing Well-Being – We serve CAF members and their families with support programs that help them live happy, healthy lives.



For more information, visit www.canadacompany.ca.

