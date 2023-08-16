AvePoint Elevates Control Suite with Introduction of AvePoint EnPower

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced the evolution of its Control Suite with AvePoint EnPower, formerly known as AvePoint Entrust, which now offers capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Power Platform. As SaaS management needs grow and become more nuanced, AvePoint EnPower offers organizations the ability to uncover granular insights and then power automated actions within the digital workplace.

According to Gartner, organizations today manage an average of 125 different SaaS applications to power digital work, and the ongoing maintenance and security of these applications can be challenging. Within the Control Suite, AvePoint EnPower provides these updated capabilities:

Rich management interfaces: Especially as organizations manage multiple SaaS applications, they need one consolidated view of usage, adoption and access. Now with AvePoint EnPower, IT administrators can bring all Microsoft 365 tenants and Power Platform environments through a single pane of glass, and break down admin access by service, scope, and function.

Insights and reports with granular action: Instead of just providing information, AvePoint EnPower speeds time-to-value with the ability to take individual or bulk action regarding a policy, missing content or ownership issue, directly from a report.

Automated admin workflow: To make work more efficient, AvePoint EnPower now enables automated actions based on pre-defined conditions and rules for the entire Power Platform environment including Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI.

“Rebranding AvePoint Entrust to AvePoint EnPower reflects the evolution of our product, which now includes more capabilities to help organizations more proactively analyze, govern and optimize their SaaS management and operations,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “Our goal is to both give organizations granular visibility into what needs attention in their digital workspaces and then enable them to take immediate and automated action on those insights, creating a more informed, better experience for end-users.”

As part of the Control Suite, AvePoint EnPower complements Cloud Governance to bring more value and a comprehensive SaaS management solution to global organizations. Now, AvePoint EnPower users can trigger actions within Cloud Governance like renewing a Team within Microsoft 365 and assigning permissions to new users. Unlike point solution competitors, AvePoint enables organizations to manage their workspaces in a more seamless and efficient way from its integrated platform. For example, VEKA Group, a German manufacturing company, is already benefiting from the interoperability of AvePoint products to manage their Microsoft 365 environment for its 6,000 employees.

“The combination of AvePoint EnPower and Cloud Governance fits exactly our IT strategy, releasing us from technical management and minimizing complexity,” said Dean Sürig, IT Project Manager, VEKA Group. “The platform makes it easy to derive insights and take actions right away, which is critical in today’s fast-paced, digital environment. With this combination, AvePoint enables us to focus on VEKA's business needs.”

To learn more about AvePoint EnPower, please visit our website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

