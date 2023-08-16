Veritext’s Mike Murray to Present at ILTACON

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting and litigation support solutions, today announces Mike Murray, director of technology and creative solutions, will be a speaker at ILTACON taking place August 20-24 in Orlando, Florida. Murray will be part of a panel discussion on “Trial Prep Tech: The Innovative Future of Technology Use at Trial.”



ILTACON is a four-and-a-half-day conference known for its peer-driven programs, educational content and face-to-face networking. Murray’s session is scheduled for Thursday, August 24, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. EDT. Other panelists include Shannon Bales, litigation support manager for Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP, and Jeffrey Soldridge, senior paralegal for Proskauer Rose LLP.

The session will be a seminar on harnessing the power of technology to enhance trial preparation and presentation. With a spotlight on best practices for attorneys and paralegals, the discussion will encompass strategies for navigating various settings, including remote, in-person or hybrid scenarios.

“I look forward to contributing to this panel and sharing insights and strategies pertaining to the optimization of available technology for legal proceedings,” states Murray. “Having a seamless experience when dealing with technology during a legal proceeding is paramount, and attendees of this session will walk away with best practices to ensure the best possible outcome for their next case.”

