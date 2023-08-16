Schulich Finance Professors Organize Leading Finance Research Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFA conference – the largest and most prestigious finance research conference in Canada and one of the world’s best-known – will take place next month in Toronto.



The conference is being organized by two finance faculty members from York University’s Schulich School of Business. Lilian Ng, Professor of Finance and Scotiabank Chair in International Finance at Schulich, and Yelena Larkin, Associate Professor of Finance, are the organizers of the event and also serve as co-vice-presidents on the NFA Board of Directors. The event will take place at the Westin Harbour Castle hotel in Toronto on September 8-10, 2023.

“We’re proud to co-organize Canada’s premier finance research conference and continue Schulich’s longstanding ties with the NFA,” said Professor Larkin. “The NFA Conference is an ideal occasion to showcase some of the latest and best finance research in the world.”

Since its inception in 1989, the NFA Conference has been held in various cities across Canada, growing in magnitude and global appeal, with conference participants from all corners of the world. This year’s event has record-breaking participation and features approximately 1,300 paper submissions and 132 papers selected for the program. The keynote speaker is Professor Lauren Cohen, L.E. Simmons Professor of Business Administration at Harvard University.

The Schulich School of Business and its faculty members have maintained a longstanding relationship with the NFA, contributing to its success in the past. Schulich is among the Association sponsors, donating to the NFA in the past. Schulich professors Mark Kamstra, Pauline Shum, and the late Professor Gordon Roberts have also held positions on the conference’s board. In 2007, Pauline Shum and Gordon Roberts organized the conference held in Toronto.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://northernfinanceassociation.org/.

