Acquisition of shares of Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts

On 17 July 2023, Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS issued a market announcement notifying of signing a contract under which it will acquire 100% shares of Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts after the completion of the transaction.

Today, 16 August 2023, after having fulfilled the preliminary conditions for completing the transaction, Viking Security AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, completed the acquisition of 100% shares in Caesari Turvateenistuse Aktsiaselts.

