TAPCO Launches New VizMark™ Pavement Marking Enhancement Lights for Improved Nighttime Safety

BROWN DEER, Wis., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Company, Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor, and service provider of traffic safety and parking control products, is excited to announce the launch of VizMark™, a Pavement Marking Enhancement for crosswalk, stop and yield applications.







76% of pedestrian fatalities occur at night, signaling a major need for pedestrian safety enhancements designed for the evening hours (FHWA). VizMark™ is engineered to illuminate pavement markings from dusk-to-dawn, giving motorists an attention-grabbing visual aid to identify the correct stop and yield locations at crosswalks, intersections, light rail applications, trails, roundabouts and more.

Designed with ease of installation in mind, VizMark™ provides communities with the ability to increase the awareness of vulnerable road users without disrupting existing systems or infrastructure. VizMark™ can be pole-mounted with an adjustable bracket to direct the lightbar to desired pavement markings in just a few hours, increasing road user safety immediately. The enhancement can illuminate pavement markings in up to four lanes of traffic without light bleeding into opposing lanes of traffic.

"With such a high percentage of pedestrian fatalities occurring at night, TAPCO recognizes the need for innovative solutions," said Morgan Marks, TAPCO’s Vice President of Innovation. "Our VizMark™ technology is designed with FHWA recommendations in mind, bringing enhanced visibility and roadway compliance to communities nationwide."

VizMark™ Pavement Marking Enhancement can be combined with other systems and enhancements (like TAPCO’s SafeWalk® Crosswalk Illuminator), increasing visibility and elevating pedestrian safety at night. The enhancement is currently available to order, with both solar and AC power options available for flexible configuration.





As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From wrong-way alert systems to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit their website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

