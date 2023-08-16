Interview Kickstart Price FAANG Interview Prep Course For Facebook (META) Amazon Apple Netflix Google (Alphabet) Software Engineer Jobs

Santa Clara, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart (IK), a company based in Santa Clara, CA, is pleased to add another highly positive review from a student who took its course. The company, which has an average of 4.8 out of 5 from 263 reviews on Google and an average of 4.82 out of 5 from 236 reviews on CourseReport, is so well received because many software engineers, and even engineering managers, have been able to get many offers with FAANG and other respected Tier-1 companies, including Microsoft, Uber, Oracle, and LinkedIn. or more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/

In a review on Yelp, Mike Kane said, “I really liked the course. For many working professionals, going through examples and different perspectives is very valuable in interview preparation. I started interviewing for Facebook in May, then took Interview Kickstart to study for this specific company. Interview Kickstart was great because its structure helped me understand each problem in my interview. The high sense of camaraderie in Discord was also great! I had a study group with other people in my cohort and felt the engagement was much stronger than in an academic setting. Also, it was super helpful to do the mock interviews. The instructors were very helpful in finding my weaknesses and (this) was very helpful in my interviews.”

Meanwhile, the company wants to point out that the cost of an IK course should not be considered an expense but an investment that will provide a significant ROI because its alumni have been able to get an average hike range of $75,000 to $200,00 offers from FAANG and Tier-1 tech companies. The highest offer ever received by a graduate amounted to $1.2 million.

The cost of the IK courses is based on various factors, such as: the student’s domain, experience and target role, the pathway chosen, and the payment method. Students can choose from 18 domains, which are: back-end engineering, front-end engineering, full stack engineering, test engineering, iOS engineering, android engineering, data engineering, data analyst & business analyst, data science, machine learning, embedded systems, security engineering, site reliability engineering, AWS cloud solutions architecture, technical program manager, product manager in technology, engineering manager, and early engineering.

There are two types of programs to choose from, interview prep programs, including the Step Up and Level Up courses, and the Switch Up programs, which is designed to help students transition into in-demand roles within the lucrative domain of AI/ML. All the programs are designed, developed, and delivered by hiring managers and technical leaders at FAANG and Tier 1 tech companies.

As previously announced, the Level Up program is the flagship guided interview preparation course to allow the student to level up into a Tier-1 company. It will take three months or more to prepare and its features include: instructor-led live course, 15 to 21 mentor sessions / mock interviews, placement assistance, unlimited coaching sessions, and visa advice.

The Step Up program is a customizable accelerated version of the Level Up interview preparation course designed to allow the student to step up into a Tier-1 company. It will take less than two months to prepare and its features include: self-paced course, 10 mentor sessions / mock interviews, placement assistance, unlimited coaching sessions, and visa advice.

The Switch Up program is designed to allow the student to upskill and switch to a new role in high-demand roles like AI/Machine Learning Engineer and AI-Data Scientist at a Tier-1 tech company. It takes around 11 months to prepare and its features include: instructor-led live course, 15 mentor sessions / mock interviews,multiple hands-on projects including a capstone project, placement assistance, unlimited coaching sessions, and visa advice.

Started in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a new kind of school specializing in providing courses that not only prepare students for their interviews when applying for a technology job but also in helping them transition and switch roles by teaching the in-demand skills required in the AI/ML domain. At present, the courses have helped over 15,000 experienced engineers, engineering managers, TPMs, Product Managers and analysts. IK can also provide coaching to engineers on how to present themselves on their LinkedIn profiles and resumes, especially when they are preparing for their job interviews. The effectiveness of the courses provided by IK has been proven by its alumni getting significant job offers from FAANG and Tier-1 technology companies, with salaries increasing from $75K to $200K for those who level up.

https://youtu.be/dE6NEUxPo7I

Those interested in enrolling in the interview prep courses provided by IK can go to their website at https://www.interviewkickstart.com/guide/interview-kickstart-cost

