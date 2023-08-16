Following OSHA Announcement, Workplace Ergonomics Originators Ready to Support Increased Focus in Warehousing and Distribution

St. Paul, MN, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the recent announcement by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regarding the National Emphasis Program (NEP) for Warehousing and Distribution Center Operations, safety work gear manufacturer Ergodyne is stepping up efforts to support increased safety measures and protect workers in these crucial sectors. OSHA's announcement highlighted the need for improved safety in warehousing and distribution centers as they experience higher injury and illness rates compared to private industry overall. Certain sectors are facing rates more than two times higher than the national average.

In addition to warehousing and distribution, the NEP includes mail/postal processing and distribution centers, parcel delivery/courier services, and certain "high injury rate retail" establishments. According to OSHA, the grouping accounts for nearly two million workers.

With a deep heritage in ergonomics since the 1980’s, Ergodyne has long been known for its preventative approach to many of the hazards listed in the NEP including struck-by incidents, slips/trips/falls, heat stress/cold stress and musculoskeletal injuries

"We've been in this space for 40 years," said Tom Votel, President/CEO, Ergodyne. "And the growth over that time—especially in the last decade or so—has been extraordinary."

OSHA reports that warehousing and distribution center operations have experienced a steep increase from 668,900 employees in January 2011 to 1,713,900 employees in December 2021.

"As the warehousing and distribution sector grows, so too does our commitment to collaborating with and protecting these folks," said Votel. "Whether that's addressing common hazards through basic education and our expansive offering of PPE solutions or uncovering previously unidentified dangers and bringing entirely new categories of safety to the workplace... the injury rates among these workers drive a sense of urgency with us that inspires innovation to reverse the trend."

For more on warehousing hazards/solutions, resources and employer assistance, visit www.osha.gov/warehousing.

In concert with the NEP, Ergodyne is leading the way in advocating for programs and PPE to mitigate major threats to workers in warehousing and distribution.

ERGONOMICS AND MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDER

Workers in the warehousing industry face potential ergonomic risks in their workplace, which include tasks such as lifting and lowering heavy items, bending, reaching overhead, pushing and pulling heavy loads, working in awkward body postures and performing repetitive tasks. Employees can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/supports

STRUCK-BY

Along with musculoskeletal disorders, OSHA cites being struck by powered industrial trucks and other materials handling equipment (forklifts) as the number one injury concern in warehousing and distribution. Employees can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/low-visibility-and-struck-by-hazards

HEAT STRESS

According to the Warehousing and Distribution Operations NEP, “when exposure to heat-related hazards is occurring, the inspection scope shall be expanded in accordance with the NEP for Outdoor and Indoor Heat-Related Hazards (Heat NEP) and a health inspection shall be opened.” Employers can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/heat-stress

COLD STRESS/REFRIGERATED WAREHOUSING

Working safely in bitter cold conditions requires planning, regular breaks to warm up and layering up in the right PPE. Employers can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/cold-stress

SLIPS, TRIPS AND FALLS

There are many considerations for reducing recordables in this category—proper footwear chief among them. Employers can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/traction-devices

MATERIAL HANDLING

OSHA recommends hand and forearm protection when manually moving loads with sharp or rough edges. Employers can learn more about the risk and the solutions to mitigate the danger at www.ergodyne.com/gloves

Employers can also contact support@ergodyne.com for immediate assistance with risk assessment and PPE programs to stay in compliance with OSHA’s warehousing and distribution center focus.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

