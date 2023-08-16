UNCLE Credit Union Recognized as Top Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious Top Workplace designation for the second year in a row. This recognition, bestowed by the San Francisco Chronicle and Hearst Communications, reaffirms UNCLE Credit Union’s commitment to fostering a positive and engaging work environment for its employees.



This achievement is especially significant as it reflects the employee feedback survey administered by Energage Partners, a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition. The recognition highlights UNCLE Credit Union’s unwavering commitment to creating a workplace culture that promotes collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year," said Harold Roundtree, CEO and President. "This achievement is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our team members. We believe a positive work environment is crucial to driving success, and this recognition further validates our efforts in creating a workplace that fosters growth, teamwork, and employee satisfaction."

As UNCLE Credit Union celebrates this achievement, it remains committed to continuously improving its workplace culture and nurturing an environment that empowers employees to thrive. As part of improving workplace culture, UNCLE has implemented the CARE initiative, which is an acronym for communication, accountability, respect, and efficiency. The goal of the CARE initiative is to help build comradery and overall employee satisfaction throughout the organization by implementing an agreement that employees maintain a level of professionalism and respect for their peers, regardless of title or position.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $700+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 34,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of mobile and online banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

