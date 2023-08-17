Press release

17 August 2023, 08:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) contemplates issuance of senior secured sustainability-linked bonds and publishes Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework

Sdiptech AB (publ) (“Sdiptech”) today announced that it has mandated Nordea as Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Carnegie Investment Bank as Joint Bookrunner to arrange credit investor meetings commencing on 21 August 2023 to explore the possibility to issue floating rate SEK denominated senior secured sustainability-linked bonds with an expected tenor of four years. A capital markets transaction with an expected volume of SEK 500 million within a framework of SEK 1,000 million will follow, subject to market conditions.

Bonds will be included in Sdiptech’s financing mix going forward due to the attractive characteristics and diversification that bonds offer. The proceeds of the contemplated bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes including acquisitions and investment in companies. The bond will not reduce or replace any part of the already existing credit facilities, although the proceeds will in the short term be used for repayment of existing debt incurred under such facilities.

Sdiptech has published a sustainability-linked finance framework dated March 2022 (“SLF Framework”) under which sustainability-linked securities, including bonds and loans (Sdiptech’s existing bank financing is already provided under the SLF Framework), can be issued. The SLF Framework confirms Sdiptech’s belief in a future being built on more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. The target selected for the SLF Framework relates to Sdiptech’s ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity, i.e. in total a 50 percent reduction by 2026 compared to 2021 (scope 1 and 2).

The SLF Framework has been externally verified by ISS ESG in accordance with ICMA’s sustainability-linked bond and loan principles. The SLF Framework and ISS ESG’s second party opinion can be found on Sdiptech's website at www.sdiptech.com under the heading "Sustainability".

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 17 August 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment