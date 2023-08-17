W.F. Young Recognized As “Pet Company of the Year” By Pet Innovation

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.F. Young , a global leader in animal health products such as Absorbine® and The Missing Link®, has been named 2023 Pet Company of the Year by Pet Innovation . An independent recognition platform, Pet Innovation recognizes the most innovative companies, services and products in the highly competitive pet care industry.

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of pet care industry categories including apparel, grooming, food, treats, toys and more. In 2023, the awards garnered over 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“W.F. Young’s rich history, heritage and culture instills trust in its partners and customers around the world,” said Travis Grant, managing director of the Independent Innovation Awards. “The company is actively thriving as it continues to innovate and drive advancements in topical pet care and nutrition. Its dedication to quality and science-backed wellness, combined with its experienced leadership team and ability to be nimble to ever evolving market needs speaks to the legacy W.F. Young has forged over more than a century. The company’s global reach and mission to bring health and happiness to all animals makes W. F. Young our ‘Pet Company of the Year.’ We’re eager to watch as W.F. Young continues to meet the changing needs of pet owners around the world despite the ongoing hurdles that the macro-economic environment may pose.”

Founded in 1892, W. F. Young has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 130 years. A true pioneer in equine health and wellness solutions, W.F. Young is also a leading innovator in pet care. The company recently introduced Silver Honey® Rapid Ear Care line and medicated shampoo, joining its beloved line of Silver Honey® solutions. Over the last few years, the company has grown its pet care segment over 25% and continues to develop a pipeline of innovative products to meet the needs of today’s pet owners.

“We are honored and grateful to receive Pet Innovation’s Pet Company of the Year award,” said Jaime McKinley, president and CEO of W.F. Young. “To be recognized by pet care professionals as the global industry leader speaks to the care, quality and hard work our dedicated team puts into offering pets, and their owners, the absolute best products possible.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

ABOUT W.F. YOUNG

Founded in 1892 by Mary Ida and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, W. F. Young, Inc. has manufactured and distributed high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 130 years. A 2022 winner of the National Animal Supplement Council Visionary Award, the company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialized animal health care brands – including Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment, UltraShield® fly control, ShowSheen® grooming products, Silver Honey, Hooflex® hoof care, as well as Absorbine® and The Missing Link® nutritional supplements – that improve wellness and enhance the quality and enjoyment of life for people and their animals. For more information, please visit www.wfyoung.com .

