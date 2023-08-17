Tucker’s Wins “Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year” Award From Pet Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucker's, the leading provider of premium Raw Frozen and Freeze-Dried food for dogs and cats, has been honored once again with the prestigious "Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year" award from Pet Innovation Awards. This independent recognition platform celebrates the most innovative companies, services, and products within the global Pet Care industry.



Tucker's raw diets are professionally formulated by PhD Zoological Nutritionists specializing in carnivore nutrition. Each formula contains single-source or novel proteins in their 95/5 diets ideal for dogs and cats of all life stages. These vacuum-sealed frozen patties offer a more convenient way to feed while protecting human grade ingredients from freezer burn and loss of nutrition.

Boasting 95% meat, organ, bone, and marrow with 5% pumpkin, Tuckers incorporated Pumpkin as a low glycemic fiber source promoting the ultimate in digestive health. All meat used by Tucker’s is human grade, federally inspected, and sourced responsibly from USDA suppliers, with a focus on local Midwest farms and wild-caught salmon from the Pacific Northwest. The formulas include Beef-Pumpkin, Chicken-Pumpkin, Pork-Beef-Pumpkin, Pork-Bison-Pumpkin, Pork-Duck-Pumpkin, Pork-Lamb-Pumpkin, Salmon-Pumpkin, Turf & Surf, and Turkey-Pumpkin.

One of Tucker's unique features is its emulsification process. This allows dogs to absorb more nutrients, contributing to improved skin and coat health, dental health, energy levels, and digestion.

In addition to Tucker's already renowned product line, the year 2023 has marked an exciting expansion. Their newly launched bulk box boasting twenty 1lb vacuum sealed patties makes feeding Tucker’s ideal for larger breed dogs.

Founder Jeff Kalish conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the acknowledgment. "Our food was thoughtfully formulated and packaged taking the needs of both retailers and pet parents as our number one priority. We set out to create the most biologically appropriate food promoting our dogs innate eating instincts."

As a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence, Tucker's has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Pet Innovation Awards for Raw Dog Food. This prestigious award acknowledges the brand's dedication to providing pet owners with the best possible nutrition options for their beloved four-legged friends.

Tucker's freeze-dried raw diets have quickly gained popularity and established themselves as the go-to 3-in-1 solution for pet owners. This innovative product serves multiple purposes, acting not only as a complete and balanced diet but also as a versatile topper for kibble and high-value treats, catering to the diverse needs of pet owners and their beloved canine companions. The freeze-dried raw diets offer the convenience of a complete meal, meticulously formulated to provide all the essential nutrients dogs need for optimal health and vitality. The easy-to-prepare nature of the freeze-dried format makes it a convenient option for busy pet owners without compromising on the nutritional quality. Far more convenient than kibble.

The remarkable impact of Tucker's freeze-dried raw diets on the pet food industry was acknowledged in 2022 when the brand was honored to receive the prestigious Pet Innovation Award for Best Freeze-Dried Dog Food. This coveted recognition highlights Tucker's commitment to providing top-of-the-line products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of pet owners and their furry companions.

Tucker's continues to uphold its mission to create top-tier, nutritionally balanced, and delicious pet food choices. The company's continuous pursuit of excellence ensures that pet owners can have confidence in the products they choose for their furry family members. With the introduction of the 20lb bulk boxes of Raw Frozen Diets and the accolade of the Pet Innovation Awards, Tucker's is set to reinforce its position as a leader in the pet food industry, setting new standards for pet nutrition and customer satisfaction in 2023 and beyond.

The Pet Innovation Awards Program seeks to acknowledge and celebrate excellence, hard work, and success in various categories of the Pet Care industry, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services, and more. This year, the awards received over 2,000 nominations from around the world.

Travis Grant, Managing Director of Independent Innovation Awards, praised Tucker's: "Tucker's Frozen Raw pet food offers a complete and balanced diet suitable for puppies to senior dogs. The new 20-pound frozen raw bulk boxes add even more convenience, ensuring pets receive the benefits of a healthy raw diet. Congratulations once again on being awarded 'Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year!'"

