Pet Innovation Awards Zesty Paws® Hairball Bites™ As “Cat Digestive Product of the Year”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, announced that Zesty Paws® , the #1 Brand of Pet Supplements in the USA*, has been selected as the winner of the “Cat Digestive Product of the Year” award for Hairball Bites™ for Cats.

Zesty Paws® Hairball Bites™ for Cats are bite-sized soft chews that may help to minimize hairball formation, while also supporting gut and skin health and the immune system for cats. Each chew includes ingredients like Microcrystalline Cellulose to help prevent hairball formation, Psyllium to support proper digestion and gut health, and a proprietary blend of zinc and biotin that works to support skin and immune health.

“We’re focused on continuing to bring innovation to the pet supplement space, and humbled to have another one of our supplements for cats become an award-winning product. We value and appreciate the distinct recognition from the Pet Innovation Awards Program,” said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing for Zesty Paws. “As pet parents, we know how important it is to feel like you’re supporting your pet’s health and wellbeing each and every day, and our Hairball Bites were designed to be both efficacious and craveable, a satisfying option for both pets and pet parents.”

The annual Pet Innovation Awards Program honors innovation, excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Congratulations to Zesty Paws for winning the ‘Cat Digestive Product Of The Year’ award. Humans aren't the only ones in need of good gut bacteria. These premium chews from Zesty Paws provide great digestive and skin health support as well as immune system function to our feline friends,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Hairballs are a common problem with a few different causes. Zesty Paws is helping combat the issue with an innovative product in the pet food space that offers delicious taste while also addressing the problem at its root.”

For more information about Zesty Paws, please visit ZestyPaws.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About Zesty Paws®

At Zesty Paws®, our passion is simple: to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. Zesty Paws is the #1 Selling Pet Supplement Brand in the USA** and stands as an innovative and trusted brand in functional supplements, dedicated to guiding and empowering pets on their wellness journey. Knowing that pet parents believe their pet is their soulmate, we take pride in our commitment to providing innovative and premium pet supplements, as well as unparalleled customer service. Our products have over 350,000 5-star ratings and reviews*** and have been regularly recognized as bestsellers on Amazon. Zesty Paws® was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Petcare Brands in 2022 in the Digestive Support for Dogs category. Zesty Paws is a member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC).



* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, value sales in RSP, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim .

** Source Euromonitor International Limited; Pet Supplements category as per Passport Ecommerce. All channels included, excluding vets, volume sales in units, more info at https://zestypaws.com/pages/claim .

***Ratings and reviews based on all Zesty Paws® supplements on ZestyPaws.com via Power Reviews, Amazon, and Chewy in the US and as of June 21st, 2023.

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

Media Contacts:

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475

Cassie Yanogacio

Konnect Agency

408.854.0636

cyanogacio@konnectagency.com