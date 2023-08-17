Vetster Wins 'Pet App of the Year' Award for Second Consecutive Year, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Quality Pet Care and Innovation

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that Vetster , the world’s fastest growing veterinary telehealth platform, has been selected as the winner of the “Pet App of the Year” award in the 2023 awards program, marking the company’s third consecutive year winning a Pet Innovation Award and second consecutive year winning Pet App of the Year.



Vetster connects pets and their owners with 24/7 online veterinary appointments any time, anywhere. In the past year, the company has added a host of new features and product enhancements expanding the platform to become an all-in-one destination for managing pet health.

In August 2023, the company launched virtual nutrition services in the US in partnership with PetMeds® and Purina® Pro Plan® Veterinary Diets & Supplements, allowing pet parents to receive expert nutrition consultations from the comfort of home alongside convenient home delivery of veterinarian-approved therapeutic food, treats, and supplements.

Other new features include patient medical records, enabling pet parents to easily store and share their pet’s complete medical history including past treatments, lab reports, vaccines, allergies, weight, and pre-existing conditions with in-person clinics. In addition, the platform’s new live chat feature connects pet parents with veterinary professionals instantly for immediate advice.

“The veterinary industry is facing a critical shortage of available care. We believe pets and their owners deserve access to exceptional veterinary care, any time, anywhere,” said Regan Johnson, CTO and Cofounder, Vetster. “We’re thrilled to be recognized by Pet Innovation Awards for the third year in a row and look forward to continuing to expand our platform with innovative solutions that meet the needs of modern pet parents.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“Congratulations to Vetster, our ‘Pet App Of The Year’ recipient. Vetster is changing how pet care is provided and making it much easier for pet parents to obtain the care they need for their animals,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Vetster has made it easier than ever for pet parents to manage their pet’s care with exciting new features and partnerships. Virtual care improves the continuum of care pets receive and this app empowers veterinarians to build a virtual care practice, while helping pet owners to access care where and when needed.”

