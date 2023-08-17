POOPOUT Wins The “Litter Mats of the Year” Award In 2023 Pet Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet Care industry, today announced that POOPOUT, the world's first 3-second-cleaning pet potty, is the recipient of the “Litter Mats Of The Year” award in the 2023 awards program.

POOPOUT has developed the world's first pet potty which can clean pet waste within three seconds. POOPOUT utilizes a unique sealing technology that quickly cleans waste, keeping your hands completely clean, and with no odor. The product is suitable for many types and sizes of pets including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, mice, and more. In addition, the thin film makes it easy to transport to the veterinarian for any type of health inspection.

All types of excrement can be cleaned with no residue, water or power needed. The product’s combustible waste consumables also do not contain toxic substances such as PVC, and it is both simple to use and durable. POOPOUT also offers auxiliary products such as the "Dog Lure Excretion Agent" and a "Disinfection And Deodorizing Spray.” POOPOUT comes in two neutral colors to match various home decors.

“We set out to create a clean and comfortable environment for you and your pets. After taking care of many pets, I understood how tiring it can be to look after them after a long day. Thank you to Pet Innovation for this global recognition,” said POOPOUT founder Lison Lin.（from TAIWAN） “POOPOUT aims to allow pet owners to fully enjoy the companionship of their pets without hassle. Our goal is to eventually provide POOPOUT to regions that lack water supplies and sewer systems in order to create a new way of life by recycling and reusing waste.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Housing, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations from around the world.

“POOPOUT provides pet owners with the perfect solution for quick cleaning. Congratulations on this groundbreaking product that is our ‘Litter Mats Of The Year’ award winner. More than 78 percent of pet owners find cleaning their pets' waste to be extremely troublesome and frustrating. POOPOUT offers a better solution,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “This is the world's first pet potty that truly removes waste, leaving no smell or bugs after cleaning. Its efficient cleaning method saves busy pet owners time, without needing to walk the dog or clean up poop. That’s what we call innovation.”

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: https://petinnovationawards.com .

About POOPOUT

POOPOUT is made up of a group of animal lovers. Our founder Lison Lin is an interactive media designer, also a huge animal person. After taking care of many pets in his life, Lison understood how tiring it is to look after your lovely pets after a long day. Hence, he decided to use his ten plus years of designing experience and create POOPOUT the pet potty!

Our goal is to provide POOPOUT to the regions that lack water supplies and sewer systems. Create a whole new way of life by recycling and reusing waste. Shining light on all kinds of animal waste, giving it new value and meaning!

Travis Grant

Pet Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475