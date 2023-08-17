Miovision Scout® Plus: Capturing traffic data to make roads safer

KITCHENER, Ontario , Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miovision announced today a new portable video-based traffic data collection solution – Miovision Scout® Plus, which brings all the upgrades from the company’s latest-generation portable data platform announced last year in a familiar Scout form factor customers know and love.



“The world has changed a lot since we introduced the original Miovision Scout 15 years ago,” explains Miovision Co-Founder and Product Manager Tony Brijpaul. “Back then, the focus was mainly on vehicle counts used to keep traffic moving. Today, customers need traffic data to support a range of initiatives, including improving road safety, supporting Complete Streets initiatives, and reducing overall traffic congestion and pollution. Scout Plus provides a single, powerful tool to collect the kind of rich, multimodal data needed to support all kinds of traffic planning goals.”

Example: Road Safety

A priority for many cities, towns and agencies is making roads safer, particularly for vulnerable road users (VRU) – pedestrians, cyclists and others not protected by being in a vehicle. According to the US National Highway Safety Administration , VRUs accounted for approximately 20% of traffic fatalities in 2021, an increase in 13% compared to the year before.

Around the world, significant funding is supporting initiatives to make roads safer – and Scout Plus is an invaluable tool in those efforts.

A Miovision Scout Plus unit placed at the roadside can capture data on traffic speed, directly uploading results using its cellular connection to allow traffic planners to review results remotely. Moderating traffic speeds has become a goal for many municipalities and agencies in their efforts to improve road safety as studies have shown that traffic speeds above 25 mph/40 kmh correlate with significant increases in injuries and fatalities among VRUs.

Miovision Scout Plus can also help traffic engineers identify places where safety is an issue – before collisions happen. It offers a comprehensive Safety Studies solution, which analyzes near-misses – times when road users come in close proximity. By measuring speeds, temporal separation, conflict angle and taking into account the vulnerability of the user, Miovision Safety Studies can predict the future number of fatal and injury crashes with 94% accuracy. Based on this information, road safety engineers can recommend safety plans that result in up to an 80% reduction in risk.

Miovision Scout Plus can also capture Automated Traffic Recorder (ATR) counts of traffic volumes – one of the most common types of traffic study – right on the device. Data can be uploaded via a built-in cellular connection for traffic planners to review remotely. ATRs are commonly conducted using pneumatic road tubes, which need to be installed across active traffic lanes, putting workers at risk. In contrast, Miovision Scout Plus can be set up at the roadside – away from traffic – in as little as 10 minutes, improving the safety of workers.

Safety and more

Scout Plus isn’t just an effective tool to help support road safety efforts – it’s a powerful, flexible platform for collecting multimodal traffic data and generating a range of useful analytics.

It offers multimodal ATRs and Speed studies right on the device, with study results available online for remote review.

It’s easy to transport and set up in less than 10 minutes at the roadside.

It offers nine days of battery life and the batteries are hot-swappable, meaning study time is essentially unlimited.

It features a full HD camera for capturing traffic data with a 124 degree field of view.

Ready for Fall Count Season

Miovision Scout Plus is available now, ready for order for use during traffic studies this fall. For more information on Miovision Scout Plus, visit miovision.com .

About Miovision

Miovision enables cities to reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions while improving public safety through scalable intelligent transportation solutions.

Our AI-powered platform helps communities improve traffic efficiency at the intersection and make roads safer for all types of road users - vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.



Miovision is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada, and has offices in Germany, Serbia, and the US. Since 2005, Miovsion’s systems have detected over 30 billion vehicles and 1.5 billion pedestrians, assisting nearly 2,000 customers in 63 countries. For more information, visit miovision.com .

