Slingshot Named Stevie® Award Winner In 2023 International Business Awards®

Cranbury, NJ, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slingshot, the digital workplace from software company Infragistics that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get work done, today announced that it was named the winner of a Stevie® Award in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®. The company was honored in the “Work Management Platform” category for its comprehensive platform designed to enable teams to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, share content and communicate within the context of the projects they’re working on.

Launched last year, Slingshot brings the functionality of different, individual workplace tools into one platform. With content, conversations, and data all under the same roof, Slingshot is eliminating common workplace challenges like app-switching, democratizing data across multiple teams, and providing clarity on priorities and expectations.

The platform was honored by the International Business Awards for this innovative approach to maximizing team’s results and productivity. In regards to Slingshot, the judges noted, “Its features, like streamlined workflows, democratized data, and project control centers, provide valuable benefits to organizations.”

“The era of hybrid and remote work is here to stay, and many businesses are still navigating the challenges that the digital workforce presents,” said Dean Guida, Founder of Slingshot. “This honor is a testament to Slingshot’s ability to help organizations align their teams in the digital realm, giving them everything they need to work in a way that not only maximizes productivity and performance on an employee-level but also increases the overall success of the business.”

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.

“Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year’s class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements, and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on 13 October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Slingshot

Slingshot is the digital workplace that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get work done. The platform streamlines companies’ workplace tech stacks by giving remote, in-person and hybrid teams a single place to collaborate, make data-driven decisions, set goals, share content and communicate within the context of the projects they’re working on. Slingshot puts an end to the interrupted workflows that result from constant app-switching and places data analytics central to decision-making, helping organizations create data-driven cultures. With clarity on priorities, workload and expectations, teams are empowered to manage their work, no matter where they are. Slingshot is available as a desktop app (Mac and Windows) and mobile app (Apple App Store and Google Play), and can be accessed on any web browser at slingshotapp.io. The platform was built by software company Infragistics.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

