Aiden Technologies Launches into Legal Market with New Customers Bond, Schoeneck & King, and Koley Jessen

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiden Technologies , the provider of modern, intelligent software packaging and deployment for Microsoft Windows , announces the company’s launch into the legal market with the addition of new law firm clients Bond Schoeneck & King and Koley Jessen . The firms have selected Aiden to automate OS deployment and application software packaging, reduce security vulnerabilities, eliminate the need to maintain computer images, and improve the digital employee experience.



Bond, Schoeneck & King, an AmLaw 200 firm based in New York with more than 300 attorneys, reported a 30 percent reduction in security vulnerabilities after implementing Aiden. Aiden enhanced device performance and reduced the need for helpdesk service to their legal professionals by ensuring consistent, automated updates of applications, which has saved time and money for their IT operations teams and improved productivity. The firm saved over one hundred thousand dollars by eliminating software tools and services that are no longer needed.



“Aiden helps free our IT team from routine tasks so they can focus on value-add projects that align with the overall strategic plan of the firm,” said Jim Upwood, Manager of Infrastructure and Security at Bond, Schoeneck & King. “Our IT team strives to provide high-level service to both external and internal clients, and Aiden allows us to improve how we deliver support through increased reliability of software while maintaining better security with consistent patching.”

Koley Jessen, an award-winning firm based in Nebraska with more than 200 employees, is using Aiden to migrate the firm’s infrastructure to Microsoft Office 365. The firm has reported a 75% reduction in the time it takes to build and deploy computers.

“Aiden represents a paradigm shift in building computers, updating them, and deploying new applications,” said Nathan Sanders, Desktop Support Specialist of Koley Jessen. “We’ve used Aiden to automate tons of work and enable a rapid transition to Microsoft Office 365, which has saved our IT department hundreds of hours. The Aiden team has been extremely responsive to our support requests, helping make this project smooth and painless.”

Aiden will be in booth #102 in ILTACON’s Startup Hub August 21-24 in Orlando and will give a brief presentation on the Startup Hub stage on Tuesday, August 22, at 11:40 AM Eastern. “These two law firms are on the leading edge of Windows Modern Work adoption in the legal industry, and we are thrilled to be an enabler in their success. The interest from the legal community has been outstanding, and we look forward to exhibiting at ILTACON this year,” said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden. “Law firm IT is ready for the advancement Aiden offers so they can improve security and do more this year with stretched budgets and limited resources.”

Meet Aiden

Aiden is a leading provider of IT automation solutions, offering intelligent packaging and software deployment for Windows environments. Aiden couples deep expertise in Microsoft Modern Management with a powerful AI bot, ensuring that computers get exactly the software they’re supposed to have and nothing else…or, as we like to call it, “Desired State Configuration” (DSC). Building machines, deploying software, and applying patches are tedious tasks on every IT to-do list. Now, these activities don’t need to be a drain on skilled resources or morale. Aiden makes scaling IT operations painless through hyperautomation and artificial intelligence (AI). Aiden keeps computers up to date, reduces security risks, and improves the digital end-user experience. For more information, visit meetaiden.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Aiden Technologies Inc. and Twitter at @meetaidentech.

