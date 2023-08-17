JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Milestone With Anniversary Event, Film Screening, and More

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles today announces a series of special activities to celebrate the milestone fifth anniversary of its cultural destination. Since its inception, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles – part of a worldwide project conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan – has strived to cultivate a deeper understanding of Japan through physical and online programming showcasing Japanese art, design, gastronomy, and more.

“Whether it’s Pokémon meeting Japanese craft, the art of the ramen bowl, contemporary Japanese graphic art, classic and contemporary films, gastronomy, or manga, our goal is to provide an immersive cultural experience that intrigues the five senses. It has been an honor and privilege to be a part of this global initiative to showcase the many diverse facets of Japanese culture for the past five years,” says Yuko Kaifu, president of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “We look forward to sharing more of these experiences in the years to come, especially with the help of our newly appointment advisor, world renowned Japanese rock legend YOSHIKI.”

The celebration of this momentous occasion includes:

Since opening its doors, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles has attracted more than 650,000 visitors and hosted hundreds of programs. Currently on display through January 7, 2024, “POKÉMON X KOGEI | Playful Encounters of Pokémon and Japanese Craft” marks the 20th exhibition at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Gallery.

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

