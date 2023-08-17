Business Process Outsourcing Market to Hit $525.23 billion by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business process outsourcing market size is expected to reach US$ 525.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a strategic practice where companies delegate specific non-core business functions to external service providers. These functions can include customer service, human resources, accounting, data entry, and more. BPO can be categorized into two main types: back-office and front-office outsourcing. Back-office BPO involves tasks like data entry, payroll, and accounting, while front-office BPO encompasses customer support, telemarketing, and sales. By outsourcing these functions, companies can tap into specialized expertise and economies of scale that may not be feasible in-house. The advantages of BPO include cost savings, access to skilled talent, improved flexibility, and streamlined processes.



Rising competitiveness from new outsourcing destinations, for running businesses cost-effectively are the driving forces behind the enhanced growth in the BPO market. For instance, in September 2020, Infosys McCamish declared the launch of Infosys McCamish NGIN, a new industry platform. This platform is based on an evolutionary architecture and it aims at the global life insurance and annuity industry.

Business process outsourcing (BPO) is an easy and cost-effective practice used globally. It enables business owners in reducing their burden of work and also helps them in focusing on other aspects of their operation. Many developed nations prefer outsourcing for their businesses. BPO allows companies to avoid hiring and also gain flexibility. This also helps an organization in not bearing with any legal obligations and expenses related to recruitment of new candidates. For instance, in May 2023, a new customer experience delivery center was inaugurated by TTEC Holdings, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. This will enable the company in offering CX services to clients globally.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 280.64 billion Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Global Business Process Outsourcing Market– Opportunities

Over the years, BPO has evolved with advancements in technology, giving rise to new models like robotic process automation (RPA) and cloud-based outsourcing. As a result, organizations have been able to further optimize their processes, drive innovation, and adapt to changing market dynamics through strategic BPO partnerships. BPO aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enable organizations to focus on their core competencies.

In July 2021, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution FieldX, was launched by Wipro Limited. This automation solution was built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform®, and it can help in scaling-up their after-sales customer service operations and minimize costs.

In January 2023, Amdocs and Macau's CTM collaborated for launching their Commercial 5G Services across the region. This launch is an evidence of their coordinated efforts for hastening the digital transformation of the city.

Global Business Process Outsourcing Market, By Service Type: Finance & Accounting Human Resource Knowledge Process Outsourcing Procurement & Supply Chain Customer Services Others

Global Business Process Outsourcing Market, By End-Use: BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing IT & Telecommunication Retail Others

Global Business Process Outsourcing Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa Northern Africa Central Africa South Africa

Company Profile: Accenture Infosys Limited (Infosys BPM) HCL Technologies Limited CBRE Group Inc. NCR Corporation Wipro Limited Capgemini TTEC Holdings, Inc. Sodexo AMDOCS WNS (Holdings) Ltd. Teleperformance SE



