New York, USA, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apheresis Global Market to Accelerate at a Significant CAGR of ~9% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The apheresis market is expected to grow due to factors such as the rising prevalence of hematological disorders such as sickle cell anemia and blood cancers, increased demand for source plasma by various biopharmaceutical companies, and an increase in the launch and approval of apheresis systems during the forecast period (2023–2028).

DelveInsight’s Apheresis Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading apheresis companies’ market shares, challenges, apheresis market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market apheresis companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Apheresis Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global apheresis market during the forecast period.

Notable apheresis companies such as Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International, Kaneka Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Medica SPA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Cerus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V & Co., KG, Haier Inc., Otsuka Holdings, and several others, are currently operating in the apheresis market.

and several others, are currently operating in the apheresis market. In June 2023, Tanda Medical College improved its healthcare skills by the successful administration of a plasma apheresis technique to a patient suffering from an autoimmune condition.

improved its healthcare skills by the successful administration of a plasma apheresis technique to a patient suffering from an autoimmune condition. In June 2022, Terumo, a medical technology company, announces that the UK’s NHS England has selected the Spectra Optia® Apheresis System through the NHS MedTech Funding Mandate to treat sickle cell disease. As a result, Spectra Optia will be deployed more widely in hospitals across England.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the apheresis market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Apheresis Market Report

Apheresis Overview

Apheresis, also known as pheresis, is a medical procedure that involves the separation, collection, and return of specific blood components from a person’s circulatory system. This process allows healthcare professionals to selectively remove or concentrate certain components of the blood while returning the rest of the blood back to the patient. Apheresis is widely used in various medical contexts and can serve both therapeutic and donation purposes. Apheresis has significant therapeutic implications, especially for individuals with certain autoimmune diseases, hematological disorders, and other conditions that involve the overproduction or malfunction of specific blood components. It can offer a targeted and efficient way to manage these conditions by directly manipulating the composition of the patient’s blood.





Apheresis Market Insights

North America is predicted to lead the global apheresis market in revenue generation, with a market value of USD 979.12 million in 2021. It is expected to increase at an 8.44% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, reaching USD 1.58 billion by 2028. This dominance is attributable to the region’s increased prevalence of chronic illnesses and malignancies. Furthermore, the rise in the number of sophisticated surgical operations and the rising demand for blood components will support the expansion of the apheresis market in North America.

According to estimates released by the American Cancer Society 2022, about 60,650 new cases of leukemia are expected in the United States in 2022. According to the National Cancer Institute 2022, there were an expected 472,714 persons living with leukemia in the United States in 2019. The data presented above clearly show that the incidence of leukemia is increasing year after year. Apheresis is mostly used to treat individuals with leukemia who have extremely high blood white cell counts. As a result, the rising prevalence of leukemia in the United States will raise market demand for apheresis.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the apheresis market, get a snapshot of the Apheresis Market Outlook

Apheresis Market Dynamics

Among the notable drivers of the apheresis market, the rising prevalence of hematological disorders appears to be the most important element for propelling the apheresis market. Another important driver for the apheresis market growth is the development of novel apheresis devices for disease management and treatment.

However, the high costs and different hazards connected with apheresis treatment may act as restraints on the apheresis market’s growth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the apheresis market had substantial development. Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases, various coagulation parameters such as platelet count, fibrinogen, D-dimmer, prothrombin time (PT), activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) were discovered as a complication among the severely infected patients, resulting in extensive applications pertaining to plasma therapies. Convalescent plasma treatment is utilized in patients who have become infected with COVID-19. The apheresis market is predicted to develop favorably during the forecast period of 2023–2028, owing to a significant number of people being vaccinated and the return of activity across industries, including the healthcare sector.

Get a sneak peek at the apheresis market dynamics @ Apheresis Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Apheresis Market CAGR ~9% Apheresis Market Size by 2028 USD 3.6 Billion Key Apheresis Companies Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International, Kaneka Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Company Limited, Medica SPA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Cerus Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec B.V & Co., KG, Haier Inc., Otsuka Holdings, among others

Apheresis Market Assessment

Apheresis Market Segmentation Apheresis Market Segmentation By Product Type: Apheresis Machine and Disposable Apheresis Market Segmentation By Technology: Centrifugation and Membrane Filtration Apheresis Market Segmentation By Procedure: Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, and Others Apheresis Market Segmentation By Application: Renal Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, and Others Apheresis Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the apheresis market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Apheresis Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Apheresis Market 7 Apheresis Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Apheresis Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the apheresis market by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of the Apheresis Market Trends

Related Reports

Hemophilia Pipeline

Hemophilia Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hemophilia companies, including Intellia tx, Amarna therapeutics, Expressi Ontherapeutics, GC Pharma, Chameleon Biosciences, Pfizer, UBI Pharma, GeneVentiv, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Bayer, ASC Therapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Spark Therapeutics, CSL Behring, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Centessa Pharmaceuticals, OPKO Health, among others.

Hemophilia B Market

Hemophilia B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hemophilia B companies, including ASC Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Roche, Pfizer, among others.

Hemophilia A Market

Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hemophilia A companies, including Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, ASC Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, among others.

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market

Interventional Radiology Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key interventional cardiology devices companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, among others.

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cardiac biomarkers testing companies, including Beckman Coulter, Inc, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, among others.

Angio Suites Market

Angio Suites Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key angio suites companies, including Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lam Vascular and Associates, Hitachi, Ltd., ESAOTE SPA, IMRIS, Onex Corporation, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market | Pertussis Market | Recurrent Blood Clots Market | Respiratory Syncytial Virus Market | Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market | Urethral Stricture Treatment Devices Market | Uterine Serous Carcinoma Market | Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Market | Acanthamoeba Keratitis Market | Acquired Hemophilia A Pipeline | Acute Pain Market | Age-Related Hearing Loss Medical Device Market | Angio Suites Market | Balloon Catheters Market | Bartonellosis Market | Candidemia Market | Chronic Hand Eczema Market | Chronic Refractory Gout Market | Encephalomyelitis Market | Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis Market | Follicular Lymphoma Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Heart Sounds Sensors Market | Heavy Metal Poisoning Market | Hyperinsulinemic Hypoglycemia Market | Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Hlhs Market | Infectious Arthritis/Septic Arthritis Market | Microvascular Angina Market | Mucinoses Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Neurofibromatosis 2 Market | Osteochondrodysplasia Market | Plasmacytoma Market | Post-Cardiac Arrest Syndrome Pcas Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Market | Recurrent Pericarditis Market | Relapsing Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market | Renal Fanconi Syndrome Market | Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome Market | Advanced Cancer Pain Management Market | Agoraphobia Market | Alagille Syndrome Market | Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Ahus Market | Clinically Isolated Syndrome CIS Market | Conductive Hearing Loss Market | Condyloma Market | Familial Lipoprotein Lipase Deficiency Market | Fucosidosis Market | Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market | H3N2 Infection Market | Hepatitis D Market | Hypopituitarism Market | Hypothalamic Obesity Market | Major Depressive Disorder Market | Muscle Spasticity Market | Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights | Neurofibromatosis Type 2 Market | Neuronal Ceroid-Lipofuscinoses Market | Paranasal Sinus Cancer Market | Portal Hypertension Market | Propionic Acidemia Market | Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market Insights | Walking Impairment In Multiple Sclerosis Market | Wet-Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.