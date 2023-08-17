YMCA offers free facilities access in Edmonton to evacuees fleeing Northwest Territories fires

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With extreme fire conditions in the Northwest Territories and the growing number of individuals and families evacuated from their homes, many individuals and families are relocating to Alberta.



To support evacuees, YMCA of Northern Alberta is offering community members that have been forced to evacuate free access to the four YMCA health, fitness and aquatics centres in Edmonton. Individuals and families are welcome to access these locations free of charge for recreational use, showering and drop-in programming during standard hours of operation.

Evacuees can walk into any of the locations listed below and by showing photo ID may use the facilities for no charge for the duration of these evacuations:

Castle Downs Family YMCA

11510 153 Ave NW

Edmonton, AB T5X 6A3 Jamie Platz Family YMCA

7121 178 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5T 5T9 Don Wheaton Family YMCA

10211 102 Ave

Edmonton, AB T6A 0S4 William Lutsky Family YMCA

1975 111 St NW

Edmonton, AB TT6J 7C6

Information about hours of operation and available facilities and programs at each location can be found on our website at ymcanab.ca/locations.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

Contact:

Deanna Barker

General Manager, Community Engagement

YMCA of Northern Alberta

780-966-9035

deanna.barker@ymcanab.ca