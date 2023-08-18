WISeKey’s Subsidiary, SEALSQ’s Post-Quantum Chips Designed to Improve AI Performance in Semiconductors



GENEVA – August 18, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) comprehensive post-quantum chips are designed to improve AI performance in semiconductors, bringing unprecedented capabilities to the technology world. SEALSQ’s wide range of solutions include secure elements, root of trust, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, underscore SEALSQ's commitment to spearheading technological advancements while fortifying semiconductors against potential vulnerabilities.



Key features of the SEALSQ Post-Quantum chips include:



Quantum Speedup: Leveraging quantum superposition, these chips promise enormous data processing capabilities. Innovations like Grover's and Shor's algorithms can potentially shorten AI training times and enable faster inferencing.



Quantum Annealing & Optimization: The chips harness quantum annealing, allowing AI systems to find optimized solutions more rapidly than traditional methods, especially vital in machine learning contexts.



Quantum Machine Learning: Groundbreaking research in quantum machine learning is at the heart of SEALSQ's chip, promising improvements in AI performance, speed, and accuracy.



Post-Quantum Cryptography: With rising security concerns around quantum computing, SEALSQ chips prioritize post-quantum cryptographic methods, ensuring resistance to quantum computing attacks.



Quantum Networking & Communication: The integrated quantum communication methods, including quantum key distribution, provide ultra-secure channels, crucial for safeguarding sensitive AI data.



Quantum-enhanced Sensors: The SEALSQ chips feature advanced quantum-based sensors, offering the semiconductor industry heightened precision in testing and quality control.



About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

