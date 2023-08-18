 Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Miska Kuusela

| Source: Aspo Oyj Aspo Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
August 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Miska Kuusela
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36743/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-08-15
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 6.3874 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2400 Volume weighted average price: 6.3874 EUR

Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 800 professionals.

2023 08 18_Managers Transactions_Kuusela Miska ENG