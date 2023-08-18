Global Food Dehydrator Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Horizontal Airflow Dominates Food Dehydrator Market, Industry Innovations and Solar Surge Await

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Dehydrator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Horizontal Airflow), By End-use, By Energy Source, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food dehydrator market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected market size of USD 2.84 billion by 2030, advancing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The market's expansion is underpinned by escalating efforts to curb food waste generation and the surging consumer preference for dehydrated food products.

Food dehydrators have gained prominence for their ability to effectively eliminate moisture from food items, reducing their moisture content by approximately 98%. This process results in products that are desiccated and brittle, boasting an extended shelf life and heightened resistance to spoilage. With global concerns surrounding food scarcity mounting, the demand for longer-lasting food products has surged, further fueling the adoption of food dehydrators.

The inclination towards sustainable practices and the preservation of resources has positioned food dehydrators as a key solution to tackle the issue of food waste while also meeting the demands of a population seeking nutritious and durable food options.

Moreover, the market is characterized by growing technological developments such as dual-drying technology, and solar drying. Numerous key players are investing in energy-efficient product innovation and solar-powered food dehydrators are one such product. For instance, the Food Science for Relief and Development (FSRD) division of the Institute of Food Technologies introduced Dehytray, an innovative portable solar food dehydrator.



Additionally, the growing adoption of food dehydrators is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. A food dehydrator is used for dehydrating fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood products. The growing food processing industry due to the rising demand for food products from the increasing population is expected to boost the market growth.



The COVID-19 outbreak led to a decline in the market growth of the food dehydrator. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for industrial and commercial food dehydrators decreased significantly due to government restrictions and lockdowns. Moreover, supply chain disruption also led to decreased sales of food dehydrators. Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to witness a promising growth rate.



Key players in the industry are extensively focusing on the growth of the business through strategic mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product innovations, and geographic expansions. For instance, in October 2022, Maan Global Industries launched a new innovative food dehydrator, which consumes 75% less energy compared to conventional products.



Food Dehydrator Market Report Highlights

The horizontal airflow technology segment led the global market by revenue, accounting for 74.1% market share in 2022. This is attributed to the extensive applications of horizontal airflow food dehydrators in industrial and commercial businesses

The residential segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The growing end-user product awareness is likely to contribute significantly to segmental growth

The solar segment by energy source is expected to register strong growth with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The segment is likely to exhibit substantial growth owing to the growing importance of renewable energy sources and rising awareness regarding solar-powered devices

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a robust CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Rising consumer affordability, and growing efforts to reduce food loss due to spoilage in the region are driving the growth of the market

In August 2022, COSORI, a home cooking essentials brand announced the launch of a new premium 10-tray food dehydrator for residential purposes. The product is constructed of stainless steel with a glass visible front door

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1991.37 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2840 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

