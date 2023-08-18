Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, August 18, 2023 at 1.00 p.m. EET



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Rovio Entertainment Corporation (the "Company") has received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act from MOOR Holding AB. According to the notification, the holding of MOOR Holding AB in the Company's shares and votes decreased below the 5% threshold on August 17, 2023.

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 0 0 82,963,825 Position of previous notification 15.88% 15.88%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000266804 0 0 SUBTOTAL A 0 0

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or le-gal entity:

Name:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Kaj Hed 100% 0 100%

Additional information

All shares in the issuer held by MOOR Holding AB (representing 15.57% of the issuer’s shares) have been sold in conjunction with Sega Europe Limited’s public offer to acquire the issuer.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

Investor Relations phone: +358 40 730 3442

RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

