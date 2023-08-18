Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Sega Europe Limited to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation

SEGA EUROPE LIMITED / ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION



August 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. EEST

Sega Europe Limited to commence redemption proceedings in respect of the remaining minority shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Sega Europe Limited (“Sega Europe” or the “Offeror”), a private limited company incorporated and existing under the laws of England and Wales, that is directly and wholly owned by Sega Corporation (“Sega Corporation”), a corporation incorporated and existing under the laws of Japan, that, in turn, is directly and wholly owned by Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (“SSHD”), a corporation incorporated and existing under the laws of Japan, with its shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has on May 8, 2023, commenced a voluntary recommended cash offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio” or the “Company”) that are not held by Rovio or any of its subsidiaries (“Shares”) and all of the issued and outstanding options under the Company’s Stock Options 2022A plan (“Options”) (the “Offer”). The Offeror has on May 5, 2023 published the offer document concerning the Offer. The offer period for the Offer commenced on May 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on August 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). As announced on August 10, 2023, the Offeror decided to commence a subsequent offer period in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer (the “Subsequent Offer Period”). The Subsequent Offer Period commenced on August 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and will expire on August 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time).

The Offeror has informed Rovio that it holds more than 90 per cent of the all the Shares and votes in Rovio, and that the Offeror therefore has the right and the obligation under Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act to redeem the Shares held by the other shareholders of Rovio at fair price.

The Offeror has decided to exercise its redemption right pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act and to redeem all the Shares held by any other remaining shareholders in Rovio. To implement the redemption of the remaining Shares, the Offeror will initiate arbitration proceedings as soon as possible as provided in the Finnish Companies Act. In such redemption proceedings, the Offeror will demand that the redemption price for the remaining Shares is set to no more than EUR 9.25 per Share, which corresponds to the consideration paid by the Offeror in the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer.

It is the Offeror’s intention to acquire all Shares in Rovio and to apply for the Shares in Rovio to be delisted from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) as soon as permitted and reasonably practicable under the applicable laws and regulations and the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki.

The Offeror and its parent companies have reserved the right to acquire, or enter into arrangements to acquire Shares in Rovio on or after the date of this release in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations.

Investor and Media enquiries:

Rovio

For investors:

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand

CEO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 730 3442

For media:

Lotta Backlund

Head of communications, Rovio

Lotta.Backlund@rovio.com

Sega group

For investors:

Makoto Takahashi

Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Managing Director of Corporate Planning Division, SSHD

sshd_ir@home.segasammy.co.jp

For media:

Tarja Valde-Brown (Finland PR Advisor)

Executive Senior Consultant, Partner, Eurofacts Oy

tarja.valde-brown@eurofacts.fi

Peter Oliver

Central Communications Director, Sega Europe

Peter.oliver@sega.co.uk

Information about the Offer is made available at https://blueoffer.tenderoffer.fi/en.

ABOUT THE OFFEROR AND SEGA CORPORATION

Sega Europe is a UK private limited company, domiciled in the United Kingdom with its registered address at 27 Great West Rd, Brentford TW8 9BW, Middlesex, United Kingdom, that is directly and wholly owned by Sega Corporation. Sega Europe is the European distribution arm of Sega Corporation, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Headquartered in Brentford, London, Sega Europe wholly owns some leading development studios, including Sports Interactive and Creative Assembly, the creators of Football Manager and Total War, respectively.

Sega Corporation engages in the planning, development, sales, and operation of consoles, PCs, and mobile games, as well as arcade equipment. Sega Corporation also plans, develops and provides products based on characters, in the form of digital services and prizes, by utilizing expertise gained from the video game business. In the console, PC, and mobile game business, Sega Corporation develops content through its various studios in Japan and overseas and distributes them worldwide through its many marketing bases around the globe. In the arcade products business, Sega Corporation has developed many ground-breaking products that symbolized each era with innovation and creativity, such as prize machines, and medal games, in addition to various different arcade games. In order to strengthen global development capabilities, Sega Corporation has historically acquired numerous development studios, from the UK-based Creative Assembly in 2005, to the Japan-based ATLUS. CO., LTD. (formerly, Index Corporation) in 2013, and the acquired studios have all greatly expanded in scale while also releasing many new titles across the globe.

ABOUT ROVIO

Rovio is a public limited liability company incorporated and existing under the laws of Finland with its shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Rovio is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie, and its sequel. The Company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Oyun ve Yazılım Danışmanlık Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Şirketi, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered.

