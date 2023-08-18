MEXC Ventures Enhances Multi-Chain Trading Ecosystem Through Strategic Investment in UXUY

Singapore, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, the venture capital and incubation arm of MEXC, has announced the closing of a new investment to support value-building projects on UXUY.



Harnessing a wealth of experience in DeFi product development, the UXUY team spearheads a groundbreaking approach to mitigating pain points within the realm of DEXs, dismantling barriers to entry. This innovative stance ushers in a new era of streamlined, cost-effective avenues to galvanize the widespread adoption of Web3 and blockchain technology.



Leo Zhao, a venture partner at MEXC Ventures said:

The payments industry is undergoing fundamental changes as the very nature of Web3 continues to evolve. By fortifying the bridge between blockchain technology and tangible real-world data, our goal with the newly closed investment fund is to put our resources into action by supporting promising projects and contributing to the growth of the entire industry.



"We warmly welcome MEXC Ventures as our latest strategic investor in UXUY," stated Jordan, Co-founder of UXUY. "MEXC Ventures’ eminence within the crypto trading domain, coupled with their insightful guidance to empowering innovations in the crypto field, holds immense promise for industry development. As Layer 2 technologies gain widespread adoption, the on-chain landscape undergoes transformative shifts. We believe that MEXC Ventures’ investment in UXUY will inject a fresh surge of enthusiasm into our industry sphere, further propelling its advancement."



The UXUY app's beta version was released on the application market in August. The beta version of the app features a pioneering Gas Credit product and GasPool, which can be used to pay for gas in various on-chain activities, including transfers and transactions on any public chain. In addition, basic UXUY users are granted a gas credit of 10 USDT. Even more exciting, the first 10,000 users who participate in the global beta testing event — “UXUY: My First MPC Wallet” — will enjoy a 100 USDT gas credit.



About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. MEXC Ventures upholds the concept of "discovering opportunities and growing together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. The team spans across the US, Singapore, HK, and other regions of the world, with $100m+ AUM and 300+ portfolio investments.

To contact MEXC Ventures, reach out to investment@mexc.com

For more information, visit Website | Twitter



About UXUY

UXUY is the next-gen decentralized multi-chain trading platform based on MPC wallet and technology. Guided by the philosophy — “Your Crypto, You Control” — UXUY offers traders immediate cross-chain trading services for cryptocurrencies and digital asset types across the entire blockchain spectrum. By establishing a “stablecoin-centric” environment, UXUY provides users with a trading experience akin to traditional CEX platforms. UXUY significantly reduces the barriers to social trading on the blockchain.

UXUY has garnered investments from Bixin Ventures, Waterdrip Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Pionex, LK Venture, Arcane Group, Daoverse Capital, Lapin Digital, and MEXC Ventures.

To contact UXUY, reach out to official # uxuy.com

For more information, visit Website | Blog | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn

