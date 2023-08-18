Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor US & Asia Conferences

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in a series of upcoming investor conferences:

Navitas’ Q3 2023 results included record revenue, up 110% vs. Q2 2022 to $18.1 million, gross margin of 41.5%, cash of $177.7 million, and a 30% increase in customer pipeline to over $1 billion.

“Navitas was founded with the mission to ‘Electrify Our World’ as we accelerate the planet’s transition from fossil-fuels to renewable energy sources and clean-energy applications,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “As the only pure-play, next-gen, power semi company, our leading-edge GaN and SiC technologies are delivering extraordinary growth in both near-term revenue and our customer opportunity pipeline across all key markets including EV, renewable energy, data center, appliance/industrial and mobile segments.”

Conferences by date:

Needham: 4th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

August 22nd, 1-on-1 meetings

Gene Sheridan, CEO, Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp. Mktg & IR.

To register, please contact your Needham sales professional.

Fubon Securities

August 22nd, 10pm US eastern / August 23rd 10am Taiwan

Gene Sheridan, CEO, Ron Shelton, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & IR

To attend, please contact Melody Teng, Global Equities Division at melody.teng@fubon.com

CICC (in Mandarin, 普通话)

August 23rd, 10pm US eastern / August 24th 10am Hong Kong/China

Charles (Yingjie) Zha, VP & GM Navitas China and Ron Shelton, CFO

To attend, please contact Nicole Yang, CICC Research Department at xiaoyu5.yang@cicc.com.cn

China Renaissance

August 24th, 9pm US eastern / August 25th 9am Hong Kong/China

Gene Sheridan, CEO, Ron Shelton, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & IR

To attend, please contact Annie Liu, Corporate Access at annieliu@huaxing.com

Jefferies: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit

August 29th, 1-on-1 meetings, Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, IL.

Ron Shelton, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & IR.

Deutsche Bank: 2023 Technology Conference

August 30th, 1-on-1 meetings, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, CA.

Gene Sheridan, CEO.

For more information, please contact your Deutsche Bank representative.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

