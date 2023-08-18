Mullen’s 2023 ‘Strikingly Different’ US EV Tour Starts This Sunday in Austin, Texas

After tremendous success in 2022, the 2023 tour is a much larger scale opportunity to interact with Mullen’s expanded line-up of electric vehicles, including a Commercial EV Experience featuring the Mullen ONE and Mullen THREE, Consumer EV Experience featuring the Mullen FIVE and Mullen GT, and Racetrack Experience featuring the Ultra-High Performance Mullen FIVE RS.

BREA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that the 2023 Mullen “Strikingly Different” EV Tour kicks off this weekend, Aug 20-21, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The tour is scheduled to run until Nov. 15, 2023, covering the South, East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast before finishing up in California. The locations announced so far include the following, with more stops to be announced soon:

August 2023

Austin, Texas – Aug. 20 and 21 at Circuit of the Americas

New Orleans, Louisiana – Aug. 29 and 30 at NOLA Motorsports Park

September 2023

Washington D.C and Philadelphia – Sept. 18 and 19 at Dover Motor Speedway

October/November 2023



Las Vegas, Nevada – Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Further locations and details on how to register can be accessed here .

This year on tour, the public will have the opportunity to test drive and experience Mullen’s commercial and retail EVs and check out the latest electric vehicle technology the company has been working on, including AI-powered PERSONA, Mullen’s proprietary advanced facial recognition technology. The Mullen EVs on tour include:

Mullen FIVE EV crossover – Consumer EV Drive Experience

Mullen GT high performance electric sports car - Consumer EV Drive Experience

Mullen FIVE RS ultra-high performance sport EV crossover - Racetrack EV Ride Experience

Mullen ONE class 1 commercial EV cargo van - Commercial EV Drive Experience

Mullen THREE class 3 commercial low cab forward - Commercial EV Drive Experience

Bollinger B2 electric pickup – On Display

The Mullen FIVE RS is an ultra-high performance EV featuring a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in under 2 seconds. Equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower, the vehicle has a performance-oriented suspension and massive 325/35R21 front and rear tires. Specifically developed brakes provide quick stopping for the RS, which is fully race prepped to allow occupants to experience max-performance potential.

“I’m grateful for the continued support and to be embarking on the second year of the ‘Strikingly Different’ tour with many more Mullen vehicles to showcase,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “With every stop of the tour, we aim to showcase the power, performance and possibilities of our EVs.”

The Mullen 2023 "Strikingly Different" EV U.S. tour is kicking off Aug 20-21 at Circuits of the Americas in Austin, Texas

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

