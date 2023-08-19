Appeal launched to support people impacted by British Columbia fires

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the British Columbia Fires Appeal to help support people impacted by the fires.



Fires are expanding and moving rapidly, as dry and windy conditions persist in the province, threatening communities and forcing people to evacuate their homes.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the fires in British Columbia. Donations may also be used for preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within British Columbia.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the British Columbia Fires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

