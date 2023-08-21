Polyimide Films and Tapes Market worth $2.4 Billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 8.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyimide Films and Tapes Market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increased demand from the electronics industry and superior thermal and mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are the key factors driving the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market”

362 - Market Data Tables

59 - Figures

339 - Pages

List of Key Players in Polyimide Films and Tapes Market:

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US) PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan) Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan) 3M Company (US) Kaneka Corporation (Japan) Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea) Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan) Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan) FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Polyimide Films and Tapes Market:

Drivers: Increased demand from the electronics industry Restraint: High manufacturing cost of polyimide films Challenges: Issues with processing of polyimide films and tapes Opportunity: Preference for transparent polyimide films for flexible display and optoelectronics

Key Findings of the Study:

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market. Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market. Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the polyimide films and tapes market.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205319946

Polyimide films provide excellent tensile strength, tear resistance, and dimensional stability and hence are ideal for use across a variety of end-use industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace and labeling. Polyimide films and tapes are also used for making flexible photovoltaic (PV) cells used in solar roofs and panels.

Based on application, the polyimide films and tapes market has been segmented into flexible printed circuits, specialty fabricated products, pressure-sensitive tapes, wires & cables, and motors/generators. In terms of value, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest from 2021 to 2026. Flexible printed circuits have found increased usage in electronic components of consumer electronic devices, automobiles, aerospace and defense systems due to their flexible nature.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205319946

Based on end-use industry, the polyimide films and tapes market has been segmented into electronics, automotive, aerospace, solar, labeling and others. In terms of value, the electronics segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest during the forecast period. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high-temperature ranges and exposure to aggressive chemicals. They also offer excellent chemical and temperature resistance and design flexibility for component manufacturers and equipment designers. Hence, the electronics industry is the largest consumer of polyimide films and tapes globally.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are significant regional markets for polyimide films and tapes. The growing electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region has resulted in high demand for polyimide films and tapes. Companies are using colorless polyimide films instead of glass to manufacture displays for mobile devices. These films are lighter, thinner, and harder to break than glass. Low manufacturing operations for automotive and electronics have resulted in lower demand for polyimide films in the Middle East & Africa and South American regions.

Browse Adjacent Markets Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports

Related Reports: