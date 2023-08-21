Christian Poulsen appointed acting CEO of Copenhagen Airports A/S (CPH)

The Board of Directors of Copenhagen Airports A/S has appointed the airport’s COO Christian Poulsen to assume the position as acting CEO when Thomas Woldbye leaves the company on 30 September 2023.



Current COO of Copenhagen Airports, Christian Poulsen, will lead the airport until a replacement has been found for Thomas Woldbye, who is stepping down after 12 years as CEO. Thomas Woldbye will leave the company on 30 September to become CEO of Heathrow Airport in London.

Christian Poulsen has held various positions at Copenhagen Airports for more than 14 years, including the past four years as COO. Christian Poulsen is part of a strong management team, and the airport has several of important strategic initiatives, which the management team will continue to implement and keep the airport’s momentum.

Christian Poulsen will continue as COO while serving as acting CEO.





