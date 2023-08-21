Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive worth $22.2 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive"

184 – Tables

59 – Figures

246 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260287840

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2021: USD 2.9 billion Projected to reach 2030: USD 22.2 billion CAGR: 25.4% Base Year Considered: 2020 Forecast Period: 2021-2030 Largest Market: Asia Pacific Region Covered: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW Segments Covered: By technology, data fusion type, data fusion level, vehicle type, EV type, autonomous vehicle, sensor type, application, sensor fusion environment, and region Companies Covered: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), ST Microelectronics (Japan), and Allergo Microsystems (US), Elmos Semiconductor SE (Germany).

The growth of the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is influenced by a major factor such as the stringency in safety standards in countries such as China, India, Brazil, European Union, US, Canada, etc. In addition, the anticipated increase in demand for premium and luxury cars is expected to boost the demand for sensor fusion technology. Also, the growing adoption of advanced ADAS features in automobiles due to enhanced safety and comfort is expected to drive adoption of sensors such as cameras, radars and LiDARs. Therefore, the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle is expected to be the largest growing market

Heavy commercial vehicles are not currently affected by sensor fusion. The vehicle height, longer range, and distance do, however, necessitate more cameras and radar for sensor fusion. Due to fleet managers' growing desire to transition to cutting-edge safety technology, trucks are anticipated to embrace sensor fusion technology before buses. According to Aptiv, the European Union has demanded that all heavy commercial vehicles weighing more than 7,000 kilos be equipped with ADAS, such as lane departure warning systems (LDWS) and automated emergency braking systems (AEB). In nations like Germany and the US, the prevalence of ADAS features in trucks and buses is roughly 16% and 8%, respectively, according to MarketsandMarkets study.

There is very little acceptance of safety features in heavy commercial vehicles in nations like China, India, and Brazil; this adoption is most likely to increase only after 2025. After 2024, the real rate of HCV growth is anticipated to pick up steam, mostly in industrialized nations. Despite having stricter safety requirements, this increase is probably going to be somewhat slower than that of PCs and LCVs.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

In Asia Pacific, China and Japan account for the largest share of Sensor Fusion Industry for Automotive. The high vehicle production and rising use of cutting-edge electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China are to blame for the expansion of this sector. These nations' governments have taken a number of actions to entice big OEMs to enter their local marketplaces as a result of realizing the automotive sector's growth potential. Several European and American automakers, including Volkswagen (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), and General Motors (US), have relocated their manufacturing facilities to the region's developing nations. With production plants spread out across Asia Pacific, major ADAS solution providers including Denso (Japan), Continental, and Robert Bosch (Germany) have sped up the development of sensor fusion technology. The regional automotive sensor fusion market is anticipated to be greatly influenced by the implementation of safety requirements. For instance, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) in Japan has made plans to require AEB in all new passenger automobiles by November 2021. By December 2025, all current models will have this technology, while all imported cars must have AEB by June 2024. During the projected period, this change in legislation will be the main factor boosting the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=260287840

LiDAR is expected to be the fastest market during the forecast period

In difficult weather and illumination situations, LiDAR provides precise and accurate 3D measurement data from close ranges to a great distance. This technology can be used in conjunction with any other sensory data to offer a trustworthy picture of both stationary and moving objects in the area around the vehicle. In order to avoid crashes, provide obstacle recognition, and enable safe navigation in a variety of surroundings in a variety of vehicle types, LiDAR technology has thus become an appropriate and accessible solution. Important automotive and transportation applications like ADAS and autonomous driving require LiDAR. Early LiDAR deployment in car models is probably going to happen in Europe and North America. After 2023, it is anticipated to be employed in passenger automobiles, and after 2024, in big commercial vehicles.

The adoption of LiDAR in autos is anticipated to be fueled by increased manufacturing and advancements. For instance, a top Detroit-based international automobile OEM awarded an ADAS LiDAR Series Production Award to US-based Lidar solutions provider Cepton Technologies Inc. in July 2021, according to AUTOCAR PROFESSIONAL (India's premier B2B automotive publication). This represented the first-ever mass-market use of LiDAR for ADAS in the automotive sector.

Key Market Players

The Sensor Fusion Companies for Automotive is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), ST Microelectronics (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=260287840

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Air Suspension Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Camera Market - Global Forecast to 2026

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Software Market - Global Forecast to 2027