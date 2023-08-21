|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
21 August 2023
Company Announcement number 64/2023
Opening of new floating-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.
The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Type
|Series
|Currency
|Interest rate floor
|Initial coupon
|Amortisation
|Convention
|Maturity
|STIBOR 3M
|SDRO
|15G
|SEK
|0.00%
|4.50%
|Bullet
|Actual/
actual
|01-10-2027
|NIBOR 3M
|SDRO
|16G
|NOK
|0.00%
|5.15%
|Bullet
|Actual/
360
|01-10-2026
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
