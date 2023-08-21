Opening of new floating-rate bonds

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

DK-1092 København K, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
 Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







21 August 2023

 


 

Company Announcement number 64/2023

 

Opening of new floating-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinancing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.

The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:

 

Reference rateTypeSeriesCurrencyInterest rate floorInitial couponAmortisationConventionMaturity
STIBOR 3MSDRO15GSEK0.00%4.50%BulletActual/
actual		01-10-2027
NIBOR 3MSDRO16GNOK0.00%5.15%BulletActual/
360		01-10-2026

 

The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

 

 

The Executive Management

 

        

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment


Attachments

Nr. 64_Aabning af nye obligationer - STIBOR og NIBOR - august 2023_uk