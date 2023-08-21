Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 14, 2023 to Friday August 18, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|431,284
|6,659,748,026
|14 August 2023
|620
|13,019.2097
|8,071,910
|15 August 2023
|610
|13,118.1803
|8,002,090
|16 August 2023
|610
|13,197.1475
|8,050,260
|17 August 2023
|600
|13,077.7000
|7,846,620
|18 August 2023
|590
|13,007.2203
|7,674,260
|Total 14-18 August 2023
|3,030
|39,645,140
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,214
|13,084.1924
|42,052,594
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|97,910
|1,214,680,522
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|437,528
|6,741,445,761
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,802,450
|29,048,649,553
|14 August 2023
|2,452
|13,289.9307
|32,586,910
|15 August 2023
|2,459
|13,400.2521
|32,951,220
|16 August 2023
|2,435
|13,482.2218
|32,829,210
|17 August 2023
|2,394
|13,344.6157
|31,947,010
|18 August 2023
|2,355
|13,311.8238
|31,349,345
|Total 14-18 August 2023
|12,095
|161,663,695
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,696
|13,366.1549
|129,598,238
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,055
|13,366.1596
|40,833,618
|Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|389,603
|4,908,803,106
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,827,296
|29,380,745,105
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,306, A shares and 763,267, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.36% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 21 August 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 33