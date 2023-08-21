Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday August 14, 2023 to Friday August 18, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 431,284 6,659,748,026 14 August 2023 620 13,019.2097 8,071,910 15 August 2023 610 13,118.1803 8,002,090 16 August 2023 610 13,197.1475 8,050,260 17 August 2023 600 13,077.7000 7,846,620 18 August 2023 590 13,007.2203 7,674,260 Total 14-18 August 2023 3,030 39,645,140 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,214 13,084.1924 42,052,594 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 97,910 1,214,680,522 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 437,528 6,741,445,761 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,802,450 29,048,649,553 14 August 2023 2,452 13,289.9307 32,586,910 15 August 2023 2,459 13,400.2521 32,951,220 16 August 2023 2,435 13,482.2218 32,829,210 17 August 2023 2,394 13,344.6157 31,947,010 18 August 2023 2,355 13,311.8238 31,349,345 Total 14-18 August 2023 12,095 161,663,695 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,696 13,366.1549 129,598,238 Bought from the Foundation* 3,055 13,366.1596 40,833,618 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 389,603 4,908,803,106 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,827,296 29,380,745,105

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 178,306, A shares and 763,267, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.36% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 21 August 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments