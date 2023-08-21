Treasure Global’s Abe Yus Malaysia (Kari Puff Abe Yus) Advances With Expansion via PERNAS Pre-Franchise Program Accreditation

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abe Yus Malaysia, a distinguished F&B brand under the esteemed Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) umbrella, proudly announces its successful accreditation in the esteemed Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PERNAS) Pre-Franchise Program. This significant achievement paves the way for aspiring Bumiputera entrepreneurs to access startup financing, marking a milestone in culinary entrepreneurship and empowerment.



Abe Yus Malaysia has garnered renown for its delectable "Kari Puffs" from grab-and-go food carts, establishing itself as a frontrunner in the Malaysian F&B landscape. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the brand has continued to thrive, even amid challenges.

The accreditation by PERNAS attests to the remarkable quality and business potential of Abe Yus Malaysia's F&B concepts. This recognition not only validates the brand's excellence but also opens doors for Bumiputera entrepreneurs to collaborate with a proven entity in the culinary world.

In line with this accreditation, potential franchisees from the Bumiputera community can now leverage PERNAS financing options, significantly reducing entry barriers and fostering entrepreneurship within the F&B industry. This strategic partnership between Abe Yus Malaysia and PERNAS contributes to the growth of local talents and the overall economic development of the community.

Mr. Sam Teo, Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global Inc, commented, "Abe Yus Malaysia's PERNAS Pre-Franchise Program accreditation is an exceptional achievement that highlights the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence. This milestone enhances our shareholders' investments by expanding our brand's reach and empowering Bumiputera entrepreneurs through accessible startup financing."

About Abe Yus Malaysia

Abe Yus Malaysia is a rapidly expanding group of Malaysian F&B businesses, celebrated for its iconic "Kari Puffs" available through grab-and-go food carts. The brand's diverse portfolio includes the popular Kari Puff Abe Yus Carts, Abe Yus Warung street food kiosk, Abe Yus Cafe Restaurants, and the convenience-focused Abe Yus Marts B2C online e-commerce delivery service. With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, Abe Yus Malaysia has established a strong presence in the local culinary landscape and plans to further expand its footprint across Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/abeyus.my/

About Treasure Global Inc

Treasure Global is a Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed two technology solutions: the ZCITY App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards; and TAZTE, a digital F&B management system providing merchants with a one-stop management and automated solution to digitalize their businesses. Treasure Global also acts as a master franchiser in SEA for popular restaurant chains, while providing them with the TAZTE solution. As of March 31, 2023, ZCITY had over 2,400,000 registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co/

