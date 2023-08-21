Pleural Disease Market to Reach $6.09 billion by 2030: Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pleural Diseases market size was valued at US$ 3.84 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 6.09 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, Inc. Pleural diseases is a medical condition that affect the pleura, a double-layered membrane surrounding the lungs. These conditions can range from benign to malignant and can have a significant impact on respiratory function and overall health. Hence, growing prevalence of pleural diseases is expected to drive growth of the pleural diseases Market growth. The condition is on rise due to factors such as lifestyle changes, aging populations, and increasing exposure to environmental pollutants.



Pleural Disease Market Key Developments:

• In March 2023, Boston Scientific introduced new pleural adhesion device, the Boston Scientific Pleural Adhesion System. The system is designed to create adhesions between the lung and the chest wall, which can help to prevent the reaccumulation of pleural fluid.

• In February 2023, Interpace Diagnostics introduced new pleural biopsy device, the Interpace Diagnostics Pleural Biopsy System. The system is designed to provide a minimally invasive way to obtain pleural tissue for diagnosis, and it is intended for use in patients with pleural effusions.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global pleural disease market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of disease coupled with the advancements in diagnostic technologies to improve the treatment process

On the basis of Disease Type, Pleural Effusion segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This encompass an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the pleural space, which can result from various causes, such as congestive heart failure, infections, malignancies, and more.

On the basis of Diagnostic Tools, imaging techniques segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the fact that it is the initial technique to detect pleural effusion, or other structural abnormalities.

On the basis of Treatment Modalitie, medications segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the high use of antibiotics to relieve the symptoms of pleural disease.

On the basis of End-User, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing number of hospitals and clinics coupled with the growing number of pateints visiting hospitals for pleural disease.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high level of awareness about pleural diseases in the region.

Read full market research report, "Pleural Diseases Market, By Disease Type (Pleurisy, Pleural Effusion, Pneumothorax, Mesothelioma, Others), By Diagnostic Tools (Imaging Techniques, Molecular Diagnostics, Thoracoscopy and Pleuroscopy), and By Geography, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030", published by Coherent Market Insights.

Pleural disease Market Key Trends and Analysis:

Increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to be a major trend observed in the market. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. health care spending grew 2.7 percent in 2021, reaching $4.3 trillion or $12,914 per person. As a share of the nation's Gross Domestic Product, health spending accounted for 18.3 percent. Moreover, growing adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques is another trend observed in the pleural diseases market.

Pleural Diseases Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 3.84 billion Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Pleural Disease Market Drivers:

Key players in the market are introducing advanced diagnostic tool for early diagnosis of the disease and improve treatment outcome. Manufactures are introducing technology such as high-resolution imaging, minimally invasive procedures like pleuroscopy and thoracoscopy for early and accurate diagnosis of the disease. Such advancement in the technology is expected to drive market growth

Pleural Disease Market Opportunities:

Key players in the market are investing heavily for conducting research and development in order to develop innovative treatment approach. Moreover, growing populairty of telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions in respiratory disease is expected to provide additional market growth opportunities. These technologies allows remote consultations, monitoring of patients, and home-based care, enhancing access to healthcare services for patients with pleural diseases.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Disease Types: Pleurisy Pleural Effusion Pneumothorax Mesothelioma Others

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Diagnostic Tools: Imaging Techniques Molecular Diagnostics Thoracoscopy and Pleuroscopy

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Treatment Modalities: Medications Thoracentesis and Pleurodesis Minimally Invasive Interventions Surgical Interventions

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Research and Academic Institutions

Global Pleural Diseases Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profile: Johnson & Johnson AstraZeneca Novartis International AG Roche Holding AG Bristol Myers Squibb Merck & Co., Inc. Pfizer Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sanofi AbbVie Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Bayer AG Celgene Corporation





