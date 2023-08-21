NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Wins 2023 dotCOMM Awards

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, is thrilled to announce NeuroStar Advanced Therapy’s “Tap Into A New Possibility for Depression” campaign has been awarded Gold by the 2023 dotCOMM Awards in the category of Digital Marketing & Communication Campaigns.



“This award is a recognition of our efforts to not only raise awareness about NeuroStar, but to also educate patients and guide their path to treatment. A priority for us as a company is to make it easy for patients to get the help they need, and to support the physician practices that are in the trenches, fighting depression alongside these patients each day,” stated Lisa Metzner-Rosas, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, of Neuronetics Inc. “We look forward to evolving our campaign and strategy to support even more customers and their patients this year.”

The dotCOMM Awards is an annual international competition that honors merit in web creativity and digital communication. Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a globally renowned and esteemed evaluator of creative work, the awards celebrate the best achievements in the field. There were over 2,500 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and internationally across 241 categories.

Neuronetics’ marketing team, with creative partner Hyperquake, has recently expanded the “Tap Into A New Possibility for Depression” campaign, shifting the spotlight onto the inspirational journeys of numerous patients who triumphed over depression and found their way to recovery with the help of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy.

For more information about NeuroStar TMS Therapy, please visit NeuroStar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.6 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

