Zadara Partners with Node4 to Support its New Veeam BaaS Offering

Irvine, CA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has partnered with Node4, a leading digital transformation and managed services provider (MSP), to deliver a multi-tenanted immutable and secure storage for its Veeam backup and recovery platform via its zStorage Object Storage solution.

This new partnership with Node4 complements Zadara’s existing on and off premises managed cloud platforms. Zadara’s zStorage Object Storage, supports backup and recovering platforms such as Veeam to not only protect against traditional failures, but also mitigate the risk of attack by cyber criminals as per the recent state of ransomware attacks. Zadara aims to meet the strictest data security requirements.



"Zadara's highly performant object storage combines flash hard drives and sophisticated algorithms to provide the best experience for Veeam backup workloads at a low cost. We are pleased to announce our partnership to support Node4’s new Veeam BaaS solution,” said Nelson Nahum, CTO, Zadara. “We know that the partnership will further accelerate Node4’s mission to help UK businesses move to secure managed services that positively impact their customers, especially with regard to emerging risks."

Node4 works with partnerships that will enhance its ability to provide market-leading, end-to-end services and help UK businesses move to secure, cloud-based platforms that will really make a difference to their people and clients.

"Zadara was the obvious choice to support our customers’ digital transformation journeys, particularly those prioritizing the search for the highest level of protection for their business-critical data,” said Gregg Mearing, CTO, Node4. “Zadara’s full support for immutable data, means Node4 is up to the task of enabling enterprises to meet today’s rigorous data governance and compliance requirements, while providing ease-of-use and value. We look forward to empowering our clients with Zadara’s zStorage Object Storage."

Zadara’s Object Storage is just one element of the Zadara cloud services platform that includes fully managed, distributed cloud architecture, supporting multiple user ready use cases.

In addition to Zadara’s zCompute, block and file storage services, the object store completes an end-to-end capability for CSPs and enterprises alike, delivering a fully managed, single platform to help providers reduce their cost to serve and accelerate delivery of services to market.



