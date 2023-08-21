H&R Block Opens Enrollment for Its Income Tax Course

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block has opened nationwide enrollment for its Income Tax Course1. This course is ideal for people looking to deepen their understanding of taxes and the complexities of federal and state tax codes, while skillfully learning to prepare income tax returns. ITC classes begin Aug. 28 and can be taken through June 2024.

Learn Fundamental Skills

ITC is a unique and interactive course designed to equip people with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills needed to prepare income tax returns. The course is offered in three modalities to fit any learning style: in-person, virtual, and on-demand. Students enrolled in ITC will learn about filing requirements, itemized deductions, interest & dividend income, retirement contributions, and more. Additionally, in-person and virtual ITC courses feature lessons taught by hand-picked H&R Block tax pro instructors, and provide hands-on experience via interactive and professional tax prep exercises.

“As leaders in the tax service industry, we’re excited for the return of our Income Tax Course for people who are interested in learning the ins and outs of tax preparation,” said Mark Darling, Senior Vice President of US Retail Operations for H&R Block. “This course appeals to people far and wide because of the flexibility, affordability and impact it offers. It’s another way we’re leaning into our purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere.”

Explore the Possibilities

Day to day, most tax preparers help people complete their business or individual income tax forms and file them with the state revenue offices and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Depending on the type of certification, some tax preparers can also represent their clients before the IRS in tax court, if needed.

Enroll Today

The cost of ITC ranges from $0 - $149, depending on state. Enrollment is now open, and classes begin Aug. 28 and run through June 2024. Learn more here and register today.

Enrollment in, or completion of, the H&R Block Income Tax Course or Tax Knowledge Assessment is neither an offer nor a guarantee of employment. Additional qualifications may be required. Enrollment restrictions apply. There is no tuition fee for the H&R Block Income Tax Course; however, you may be required to purchase course materials, which may be non-refundable. State restrictions may apply. The Income Tax Course consists of 63 hours of instruction at the federal level, 70 hours of instruction in Maryland, 81 hours of instruction in California, and 81 hours of instruction in Oregon. Additional time commitments outside of class, including homework, will vary by student. Additional training or testing may be required in CA, OR, and other states. Valid at participating locations only. Void where prohibited. This course is not open to any persons who are currently employed by or seeking employment with any professional tax preparation company or organization other than H&R Block. During the Income Tax Course, should H&R Block learn of any student’s employment or intended employment with a competing professional tax preparation company, H&R Block reserves the right to immediately cancel the student’s enrollment. The student will be required to return all course materials. CTEC# 1040-QE- 2773 ©2023 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

H&R Block has been approved by the California Tax Education Council to offer The H&R Block Income Tax Course, CTEC# 1040-QE- 2773, which fulfills the 60-hour “qualifying education” requirement imposed by the State of California to become a tax preparer. A listing of additional requirements to register as a tax preparer may be obtained by contacting CTEC at P.O. Box 2890, Sacramento, CA 95812-2890; or at www.ctec.org.



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.