UltiSat Awarded Position on New US Space Force $900M Commercial P-LEO Satellite Services Contract

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of advanced communications solutions to government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets, announced that it has been awarded a position on the new US Space Force Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (P-LEO) for Satellite Based Services contract vehicle. In response to rapidly emerging global communications services based on low earth orbit satellite technology, the US Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office (CSCO) initiated a formal solicitation with proposals due in late 2022. The procurement was issued through the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as a multi-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle with a term of 5 years and funding ceiling of $900M.



P-LEO satellite constellations are emerging from a multitude of providers with the intent to extend the reach and performance of global communications. P-LEO satellite services can offer added resiliency, redundancy, and reliability to government communications missions. Compared to traditional Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) satellites, P-LEO can provide higher data rates, improved latency and enhanced performance for time-sensitive applications. However, each new P-LEO solution offers different features and benefits, with tradeoffs in suitability for varying mission profiles and applications.

UltiSat is an authorized government integrator for the two current commercially available P-LEO services already on orbit, and is evaluating two additional services that are planned for launch in 2024-2025. In addition to emerging LEO based services, UltiSat has 25+ years of experience delivering complex satellite, wireless and terrestrial communications for over 100 government and humanitarian customer programs.

“Rapidly emerging LEO based satellite solutions show great promise. But separating marketing aspirations from mission readiness can be daunting,” said UltiSat president and CEO David Myers. “UltiSat prides itself on being a vendor neutral trusted partner with the expertise to evaluate, implement and manage the right satellite solution for our customers’ operating environments. We are proud to be selected by the US Space Force and DISA to provide solutions on the new P-LEO contract.”

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

