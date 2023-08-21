Additional Listing

21 August 2023

UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

Following the issue of 408,702 shares subscribed for by Link Market Services Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 303,644,676 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.

The 408,702 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

Dan Caunt

Company Secretary

Admiral Group Plc

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685