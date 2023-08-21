Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 August 2023 – On 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 10 August 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.7 billion in the period from 10 August 2023 to 31 October 2023.

Since the announcement of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of B sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
10 August 202378,0001,245.0997,117,352
11 August 202378,0001,242.4596,910,712
14 August 202378,0001,241.7796,857,820
15 August 202378,0001,254.6097,858,745
16 August 202376,6531,259.5996,551,496
17 August 202361,8001,273.6678,712,264
18 August 202377,0001,255.8996,703,540
Accumulated under the programme527,453 660,711,930

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 24,060 B shares in the period from 10 August 2023 to 18 August 2023. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 16,775,565 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,255,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 18 August 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 14,746,034 B shares at an average share price of DKK 1,081.64 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 15,949,942,516.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 59,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

