Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 March 2026 – On 4 February 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 4 February 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.8 billion in the period from 4 February 2026 to 4 May 2026.

Since the announcement 23 February 2026, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,750,000 841,997,435 23 February 2026 275,000 267.50 73,563,182 24 February 2026 250,000 244.52 61,130,747 25 February 2026 250,000 240.03 60,006,450 26 February 2026 260,000 239.10 62,165,344 27 February 2026 260,000 237.81 61,830,481 Accumulated under the programme 4,045,000 1,160,693,639

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 21,434,799 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 27 February 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 4,045,000 B shares at an average share price of DKK 286.95 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 1,160,693,639.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

