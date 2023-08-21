Landsbankinn hf.: Covered bond offering results

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where the series LBANK CB 27 was offered for sale.

A total of 3 bids for ISK 1,500m were received at 8.05%-8.11% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at an 8.11% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 31.440m.

Settlement date will be 28 August 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.